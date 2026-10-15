Rece Davis Makes Stance Clear on College Football’s Hottest Coaching Seat

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis says Florida State’s leadership should already know whether head coach Mike Norvell can rebuild the Seminoles, arguing a rivalry result at No. 3 Miami shouldn’t settle a decision seven seasons in the making.

Davis made his case on the College GameDay podcast, saying that if Florida State is still waiting on the Miami result “by this point in his tenure, then you should already know your answer.”

Rece Davis on Norvell’s tenure

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis framed his answer around a line credited to former Florida athletic director Jeremy Foley: “What should be done eventually must be done immediately.”

He also made clear he isn’t rooting against the Seminoles’ seventh-year coach.

“I like Mike Norvell, I would like to see him stay there and have success,” Davis said. “You should know whether you think this is a tenable thing going forward or not.”

Davis laid out the path if Florida State’s leadership still backs Norvell.

“If you believe in him, then let him go the rest of the way,” Davis said. “And if it gets away, then the calculus changes. You have to make a change. But if it doesn’t, then maybe it shows he still has some juice left to be able to get this thing right.”

Norvell is 41-37 at Florida State, a record that includes a 13-1 ACC title run in 2023 and a 7-17 mark over the next two seasons. The Seminoles enter Saturday at 3-3 and 1-2 in ACC play, while Miami is 5-0. Davis didn’t hedge on his pick: “Miami. Miami will roll.”

Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and Florida State has a bye week afterward.

Why hasn’t Florida State moved on yet?

Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) looks for a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Louisville Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s Pete Thamel said the trip feels “a lot like Mike Norvell’s last stand,” though he stopped short of reporting that a firing is imminent.

“They have endorsed him thoroughly as a human, but the results just simply haven’t been there,” Thamel said. “The complicating thing about firing Mike Norvell is that you have to replace both the head coach and the play caller because he’s calling the offensive plays.”

Money and leadership factor in, too. Norvell’s buyout currently sits at $46.7 million, and the school fired athletic director Michael Alford in September, leaving interim athletic director Bruce Warwick in charge.

On the field, Florida State blew a 21-6 lead in a 50-36 loss at Alabama and a 14-0 lead in a 44-20 loss at Louisville on Oct. 9. Norvell said after the Louisville defeat that “nobody’s happy with that.”

ESPN’s Dan Wetzel noted that a closing slate of Clemson, Boston College, Pittsburgh, NC State and Florida could buy Norvell another year.

“So it’s almost like you’ve got to make a move or risk not making a move,” Wetzel said.

Michigan, Penn State coaching pressure

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts next to quarterback Bryce Underwood after the 20-19 loss to Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davis also set up Saturday’s Penn State at Michigan matchup between two first-year coaches, calling it “the winless-in-Big Ten-play Nittany Lions against the winless-in-Big Ten-play Wolverines.”

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham arrived in Ann Arbor after 21 seasons at Utah, while Penn State head coach Matt Campbell came from Iowa State. Neither was described as facing dismissal, but Michigan ranks among college football’s biggest roster spenders in 2026, and Thamel tied both programs to shrinking patience.

“Look, in this world, when your rosters are this expensive, results are expected immediately, and they have not delivered them,” Thamel said.

Campbell won the only previous meeting between the two coaches, a 31-28 Iowa State win over Utah in 2024.