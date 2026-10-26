Rece Davis Voices Frustration With Officials After BYU-UCF Showdown

College football's never-ending parity has already provided a season to remember. That said, it runs contrary to a trend of officiating errors to forget. A week after the Big 12 admitted an error that prematurely ended the BYU/Notre Dame battle, the conference is in the awkward position of admitting another mistake. And ESPN personality Rece Davis is tired of the mistakes.

Davis Sounds Off

"I don't want to go to negative town on BYU/UCF," said Davis on the College GameDay podcast. "But I'll say... got to get the officiating cleaned up, the administrative errors. I realize it's unusual to see a kick cross the line of scrimmage and then a helmet come off. You know you are there, fellas in stripes? You guys are there for the obscure rules.... Got to get it right."

BYU/UCF Difficulties

In the fourth quarter, UCF had a potential game-winning field goal blocked. A BYU player had his helmet off on the play, but officials errantly applied a 10-second runoff to send the game to overtime, instead of giving UCF another try at a field goal, which would have been the accurate call.

That said, UCF did win. BYU may have taken a shot on a bad overtime call. In double overtime, UCF was kicking a field goal, which was good, but a BYU rusher was called for roughing the kicker. Critics have suggested that no foul occurred, but that even if one was ruled to have happened, a proper call would have been running into the kicker, which would likely have left UCF taking the three points... and BYU sending the game to a third overtime rather than having to try a 4th and goal incomplete pass.

"I can be okay with the missed pass interference, I can be okay with missed holds," said Davis. "But these administrative ones, man, we've had too many misses... clean those up!"

2026 and Officiating Errors

Of course, the mother of all administrative controversies is still the Week 1 error on the Western Michigan/Michigan game. The Broncos appeared to have completed a Week 1 upset, but Big Ten officials decided to return one second to the clock, which allowed Michigan to complete a Hail Mary pass to secure the victory.

That said, the 2026 season has had more than its fair share of officiating controversies. But a couple of bizarre moments near the end of a double-overtime classic provided a clear reminder that even during greast football, poor officiating can ruin the moment for everyone.