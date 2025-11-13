SEC powerhouse named most-watched college football team ahead of Week 12
Whether you're old enough to remember the BCS era or new enough to stream every game, TV ratings have long ruled college football. They have elevated some conferences into prime-time glory while pushing others into the Friday night lights.
Heading into Week 12, the primetime matchups are starting to put the finishing touches on what this year's College Football Playoff will look like, and, as expected from a certain fanbase, one program sits at the top of most-viewed games this season.
Crimson Tide Sit at No. 1 in TV Ratings
After a season-opening loss to Florida State (which was FSU's most-viewed game outside of Miami), the Crimson Tide has continued to roll (8-1, 6-0 SEC) as the No. 4 team in the country under second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. But as far as viewership goes, they stand at the top.
Alabama is the No. 1 most-watched team through Week 11, averaging 7.91 million viewers on average. Led by quarterback Ty Simpson and running back Jam Miller, the duo has gone undefeated, extending their season and likely securing a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
A Look at the Other Ratings Heavyweights
While Alabama sits firmly at the top, teams like Tennessee and Georgia are nipping at their "Tar Heels" (sorry, Belichick, not this time). Tennessee averaged 7.03 million viewers, and the Bulldogs are close behind at 6.996 million. Texas and LSU rank at No. 4 (6.48M) and No. 5 (6.42M), respectively, with Ohio State landing just outside the top five at No. 7 (5.75M).
FSU (4.92M) and Ohio State may be keeping things interesting, but for now, the numbers show the SEC remains the sport’s undeniable ratings machine.