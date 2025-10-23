College Football HQ

Six Week 9 college football games that could impact the College Football Playoff

Joe Cox

Oklahoma QB John Mateer has a big battle with Ole Miss in Week 9 in a game with CFP significance.
Oklahoma QB John Mateer has a big battle with Ole Miss in Week 9 in a game with CFP significance. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The closer the College Football Playoff gets, the bigger the games. While a few lucky teams have all but punched their tickets, there's still plenty up for grabs, particularly in the SEC. Here's a rundown on six games to watch in Week 9 because they'll be pivotal to the CFP ultimate decision-making process.

No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma

A pair of one-loss SEC teams that are both hanging out in the fringe of the CFP picture. With Alabama, A&M, and Georgia nearly set, there's then a group of five teams that ESPN's FPI places between a 32% and a 48.5% shot at the CFP. Ole Miss and Oklahoma are the top two in that group, so the steps to being a fourth SEC team at the CFP party starts with a win in this game.

No. 18 South Florida at Memphis

The AAC is pretty much certain to nab the final spot in the CFP. With a pair of one-loss teams battling, the visiting USF Bulls are a slight road favorite to keep their perfect league mark intact. But a Memphis upset would leave Navy and Tulane unbeaten and atop the league. There's plenty left to go down, but a second league loss would probably knock Memphis out of the picture, while a Memphis win brings some chaos.

No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt

The other side of the Ole Miss/Oklahoma game is this SEC battle. Mizzou and Vandy are also part of the one-loss clump of the SEC. ESPN's FPI ranks these two lowest of the group, with the Vandy at a 33.4% CFP shot and Mizzou at 32%. But with a fourth and even potentially a fifth CFP spot for the SEC, this is a big game for both teams.

No. 11 BYU at Iowa State

BYU and Cincinnati are atop the Big 12 standings without a loss, but the Cougars are actually a 2.5 point underdog at the two-loss Cyclones. BYU is sitting at a 51% CFP shot after Texas Tech's loss to Arizona State, but that's contingent in part of winning as an underdog on the road in this game.

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU

The Aggies are in safe shape and could withstand a loss (they're a very mild road favorite). But two-loss LSU is on the verge of out of the CFP picture and another loss would push them there. Essentially, this game works out very similar to the BYU/Iowa State game, with the exception being that A&M is a slight favorite.

No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State

5-2 Texas seems like it's been written off, but the Longhorns still have a 39.1% shot at the Playoff. That said, this is a dangerous Mississippi State team and Texas is only about a touchdown favorite on the road. State is likely playing for bowl eligibility, but Texas is playing to keep that CFP door open.

