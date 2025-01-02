Louisiana AG thinks Sugar Bowl is being played too early
Authorities in New Orleans have declared the city safe after a deadly terrorist attack, but one state official believes the Sugar Bowl game is still being played a little too early.
After postponing the game in the wake of the tragedy, Sugar Bowl officials announced the game will be played at 3 p.m. local time, 4 p.m. Eastern, on Thursday at the Superdome.
“I would have probably at least postponed it until Friday,” Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said during an appearance on Fox and Friends.
“But I think they have secured the city and, you know, it’s okay, I guess, if they’re going forward with it. But I would probably at least delay it until Friday,” she added.
When asked why she felt it was still too early to play the game, Murrill cited the scale of the death toll after suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a rented truck into a crowd of people.
“We have 16 people who are dead. Their families are grieving. We have at least 10 more that are clinging to life in the hospital,” Murrill said.
“I think there’s a certain degree of respect that we owe to the dead and their families and the victims.”
