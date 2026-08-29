Three CFB Teams On Upset Alert In Week 0

Wake up and flip on College GameDay while heating up the coffee pot. Football is back, and there is a small but tasty menu for fans to feast on throughout Saturday.

Even with only one top-25 team playing today, the Week 0 action will deliver a long-awaited introduction to the 2026 season. Everyone knows that any team can win on any day in college football, that's what makes the sport so fun to watch, the unpredictability.

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However, the modern age has delivered even more challenges, as the popularity of the transfer portal and players trying to maximize their opportunities, and earnings, mean roster turnover is at an all-time high.

It's also worth mentioning that a record number of FBS head coaches were fired in 2025, which only added to the craziness this offseason.

Regardless of how we got here, there are already some teams on upset alert.

Virginia Cavaliers

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott looks on before the Gator Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Virginia Cavaliers were one of the surprises of last season. Virginia racked up 11 victories, the same number head coach Tony Elliott posted in his first three years, and made an appearance in the ACC Championship.

Though the Cavaliers fell to Duke, they defeated Missouri in the Gator Bowl to cap off the season. There's plenty of optimism in Charlottesville ahead of the season opener against North Carolina State.

With that being said, Virginia is replacing a ton of experience. Quarterback Chandler Morris and running back J'Mari Taylor are gone, along with multiple other starters.

Missouri quarterback transfer Beau Pribula is taking over the reins of the offense. He threw 11 touchdowns to 9 interceptions in his first season as a starter but did score 6 times on the ground.

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Virginia is favored by a little more than a field goal on most betting platforms. It doesn't hurt that the contest was moved from Rio de Janeiro to the Cavaliers' home turf.

However, don't rule out North Carolina State. CJ Bailey is experienced and is one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC. Dave Doeren is known for pulling off an upset or two.

Plus, the Wolfpack were one of three teams to defeat Virginia a year ago, holding on for a 35-31 victory. North Carolina State has won four straight games in the series and is undefeated on the road against Virginia in the Doeren era.

The Cavaliers will be without starting wide receiver Rico Flores, which won't make things any easier for Pribula. Star linebacker Kam Robinson remains questionable.

Whether Robinson plays or not, based on recent history, Virginia is in for a dog fight.

Stanford Cardinal

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Micah Alejado (12) prepares to pass against the Colorado State Rams in the first quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stanford has failed to make a bowl game for seven straight seasons, never posting more than four victories during that period. Andrew Luck is toiling away to get the Cardinal out of the rut, tabbing Tavita Pritchard to rebuild the program.

The first-time head coach has his work cut out for him. Stanford brought in 29 newcomers, including just six transfers.

Of that bunch, quarterback Davis Warren is firmly under the microscope. Warren hasn't played since 2024, when he started nine games for Michigan and threw 9 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

It's hard to feel confident that he's suddenly going to develop into a consistent signal-caller. The Cardinal is also fielding new wide receivers and switching defensive schemes.

The program does have 12 starters returning, but that might not matter as much as you would think with the recent results.

Stanford's season opener is a rematch of a game that the Cardinal lost in 2025, with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors traveling to town.

Hawaii battled for a 23-20, connecting on a field goal as time expired to secure the win.

The Rainbow Warriors bring back star quarterback Micah Alejado, who looked prolific in Timmy Chang's offense. Despite being banged up, Alejado completed 285/430 passes for 3,106 yards with 24 touchdowns to 9 interceptions.

Hawaii beefed up its defense and added a few new weapons for Alejado.

With a previous victory under their belt, the Rainbow Warriors have to feel good going into this game, even if they are a slight underdog.

UNLV Rebels

Dec 23, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen talk on the field prior to game against the Ohio Bobcats at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a limited slate of games, it's tough to find upset-worthy matchups in Week 0. Late on Saturday evening, it might be worth taking a peek at what's happening in Las Vegas.

Dan Mullen shocked everyone last season, stepping out of the broadcast booth to deliver a 10-4 season in his first year at UNLV. It was only the second time in 31 years that the program has finished with double-digit victories.

Now, it's time to see if Mullen can build on the success. UNLV is bringing back just seven starters and is tasked with replacing Anthony Colandrea, who transferred to Nebraska.

Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold, a former five-star prospect, appears to be Mullen's next prodigy. He'll essentially have an entirely new offense around him, including three offensive linemen. Standout running back Jai'Den Thomas may have to carry the load early, as he's coming off a 1,000-yard season.

UNLV begins the year against a Memphis Tigers squad in major transition. Ryan Silverfield departed from Memphis to take the Arkansas job, dropping the program into the chaotic coaching carousel.

The Tigers brought in Charles Huff from Southern Miss. Huff has made five consecutive bowl games to begin his coaching career, and is mostly known for leading Marshall to a win over No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend back in 2022.

Memphis is only returning one starter, and has over 70 new players on the roster. D2 quarterback transfer Marcus Stokes won the starting job. He joined Memphis after a breakout campaign at West Florida, where he was named a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy.

In a game like this, UNLV has the edge in experience, but Huff normally fields a gritty roster.

Memphis needs to force the Rebels to put the ball in the air, and live with the results. The Tigers can't allow Thomas to beat them on the ground. Make Arnold or Alex Orji win the game with their arm.

UNLV is favored by just under a touchdown. Memphis has walked out victorious in three straight season openers.

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