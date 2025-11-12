USC WR among prospects who improved their 2026 NFL Draft Stock in Week 11
The final stretch of the college football season is here, and Week 11 gave scouts plenty to review. Five ranked teams fell, Penn State nearly upset No. 2 Indiana, and several players used the moment to solidify or reclaim NFL Draft momentum. Some of the week’s biggest risers didn’t handle the football but played vital roles in protecting quarterbacks, collapsing pockets, or changing game tempo.
Others used timely breakouts to prove they still belong in early-round conversations. Below are five players whose Week 11 performances turned heads across scouting circles.
RISERS
Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
Nick Singleton’s up-and-down season finally took a positive turn against Indiana. The Penn State back totaled three touchdowns, including two rushing scores and one through the air, while averaging 7.1 yards per carry in a 27–24 loss. His 59-yard burst was his longest of the season and a reminder of his rare explosiveness.
Scouts have long known Singleton’s speed and contact balance, but he added patience to his game this year, allowing blocks to develop before hitting open lanes. At 6 feet, 224 pounds, he combines size and vertical burst, making him a legitimate big-play threat.
His development as a receiver and improved pass protection have helped restore his draft outlook, likely pushing him back toward Day 2 contention after weeks of uncertainty.
Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
Isaiah World’s transfer from Nevada to Oregon is paying off. The 6-foot-8, 318-pound tackle delivered his most complete performance of the season in the Ducks’ 18–16 win over Iowa, not allowing a single pressure. He anchored a front that paved the way for 261 rushing yards, showing a blend of length, foot quickness, and technique that scouts want to see.
World’s athletic upside has always been evident, but refinement was his missing piece. He’s now using his long frame and heavy hands more consistently, gaining leverage and balance in pass protection.
Oregon’s offense relies on steady line play to unleash Dante Moore, and World’s emergence could solidify his place in the late first-round conversation. After a shaky start, he’s becoming one of the Pac-12’s most dependable linemen.
Makai Lemon, WR, USC
Makai Lemon’s breakout campaign continued as USC rolled past Northwestern 38–17.
The Trojans’ top wideout caught 11 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing score. His precision as a route-runner and explosive yards-after-catch ability make him one of college football’s toughest covers.
Lemon has logged four games this season with over 125 receiving yards and continues to show the versatility NFL teams covet. He separates cleanly against man coverage, wins on timing routes, and threatens secondaries vertically.
At 5-feet-11 and 195 pounds, he combines compact strength with excellent agility. As the draft race for WR2 intensifies behind Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, Lemon has a strong claim to the spot and projects firmly within the first-round range.
Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
Zane Durant was unblockable at times against Indiana. The 6-foot-1, 288-pound defensive tackle notched seven pressures, one sack, and three run stops while controlling the line of scrimmage. His explosiveness off the snap and relentless motor created chaos for one of the Big Ten’s most physical offensive lines.
Durant’s speed-to-power conversion and low pad level give him a built-in leverage advantage. He can slide between alignments, chase plays laterally, and finish with force. Scouts have long seen his third-round potential, but this game reignited interest in him as a true disruptive interior defender. If Durant sustains this level of production, he could sneak into the Day 2 range by April.
Yhonzae Pierre, Edge, Alabama
Alabama edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre continues to flash as one of the SEC’s best young defenders.
He registered two sacks and a forced fumble in the Crimson Tide’s 20–9 win over LSU, lifting his season total to six sacks and 32 pressures. His quick first step and long reach make him a constant problem for opposing tackles.
Pierre’s ability to win with both speed and power is improving as he adds strength to his 6-foot-3, 248-pound frame. He’s still raw but possesses elite upside. With his blend of burst, flexibility, and developing hand usage, Pierre is playing his way into early draft discussions.
Whether he declares or returns, his tape over the past month has elevated his national profile.
FALLERS
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
Garrett Nussmeier’s stock took another hit in Week 11. He did not finish a second straight game, both ending in losses, and interim coach Frank Wilson still confirmed he will start in Week 12. That combination underscores a season trending the wrong way for a passer who opened 2025 as Sports Illustrated’s No. 1 quarterback prospect.
The tape shows an offense lacking explosiveness. Nussmeier has grown hesitant to drive throws into tight windows that he attacked in 2024, and interior pressure has frequently forced him off his spot.
When plays break down, his gunslinger instincts can push the ball into harm’s way rather than living for the next snap. His arm strength is only above average and his build is average by NFL standards, which narrows his margin for error if timing and rhythm slip.
He still gets the ball out quickly when his first read is clean, and LSU has not closed the door on a rebound. The reality, though, is that uncertainty has replaced top-pick buzz. For now, he has tumbled out of first and second day consideration.
Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri
Kevin Coleman Jr.’s rollercoaster continued against Texas A&M. He finished with one catch for one yard in a 38–17 loss, his second one-catch game this season. He has also posted 20 or fewer receiving yards in three of nine games. The flashes remain real, including three 100-plus yard outings and usage on six carries for 51 yards, but week-to-week volatility clouds his projection.
Coleman’s athleticism and space playmaking are evident, yet the profile carries red flags. His 5-foot-11, 180-pound frame and limited catch radius show up on contested balls against longer corners. Press coverage can disrupt timing and cap his vertical routes. After contact, ball security has wavered and he too often goes down on first hit against linebackers and safeties. His route tree leans short and intermediate, with fewer downfield, double-move reps on film.
When Missouri schemes him touches, he can separate and stack chunk gains. Consistency, physicality and expanded usage will determine if he reclaims Day 2 momentum. After Week 11, he trends down while still carrying tools that keep evaluators intrigued.