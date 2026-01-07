$2.1 million QB turns down ‘lucrative NIL packages’ to enter transfer portal

Indiana defeated Alabama 38–3 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, delivering a dominant performance on both sides of the ball.

Indiana’s offense, led by Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and an explosive rushing attack headlined by senior running backs Kaelon Black and Roman Hemby, controlled the game throughout, while Alabama managed just a lone field goal.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson started and played into the second quarter, completing 12-of-16 passes for 67 yards before sustaining a cracked rib on a hit late in the half.

Simpson attempted to return after halftime but ultimately gave way to backup Austin Mack, who finished 11-of-16 for 103 yards.

Making matters worse for the Tide at quarterback, multiple outlets reported Wednesday that Simpson informed Alabama of his intention to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, opting to turn pro rather than return to Tuscaloosa or explore the transfer portal.

On3's Pete Nakos also reported that Simpson, along with his family and representatives, evaluated potential NIL opportunities before ultimately deciding to declare.

Across the 2025 season, Simpson totaled 3,567 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while adding 92 rushing yards, two rushing scores, and a 145.2 passer rating.

In his first year as Alabama’s full-time starting quarterback, Simpson guided the Crimson Tide to an 11–4 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

He earned second-team All-SEC honors and capped an Alabama tenure in which Simpson developed from a highly touted five-star recruit with limited early starting experience into a pro-level prospect, pairing mobility with improved pocket play that attracted NFL interest.

Many NFL draft analysts now project Simpson as a top-20 pick and likely first-round selection, generally seen as the No. 3 quarterback in this class behind Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore.

On3’s NIL valuations placed Simpson at around $2.1 million, ranking him among the higher-valued college players in 2025.

Media reporting also linked Simpson to significant transfer-market interest, with sources naming Miami, Oregon, and Tennessee as potential suitors had he entered the portal.

That interest fueled speculation that Simpson faced a choice between entering the NFL Draft or transferring to pursue a lucrative NIL package.

By contrast, transfer portal quarterback Brendan Sorsby landed a reported NIL package worth roughly $5 million after transferring to Texas Tech.

With Simpson already ranking among the highest-paid college athletes and projected to command even larger offers, alongside Sorsby’s massive NIL deal, this moment underscores the new, multi-path economics of college quarterback careers in the post-NIL era.

Still, while premium portal NIL packages can significantly influence recruitment and roster construction, Simpson’s decision highlights that top quarterbacks continue to prioritize the NFL when their draft stock is strong.

