Utah State football player Andre Seldon dies in cliff-diving accident
The college football community is mourning the loss of Utah State cornerback Andre Seldon, Jr., who died in an apparent cliff-diving accident, the school announced on Saturday.
The school said that Seldon's body was found at 9:05 p.m. local time by the Utah Department of Public Safety's dive team after hearing reports of a man diving off cliffs at the Porcupine Reservoir.
"Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon, Jr.," athletic director Diana Sabau said in a statement.
"We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre."
Seldon transferred to Utah State earlier this offseason after spending two seasons with New Mexico State, and he originally committed to Michigan out of high school, though he didn't play a game there.
He recorded 98 total stops with 11 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and a pick-six for New Mexico State, and last season had a personal-best 53 tackles.
Seldon was preparing for his fifth college football season this year, and was expected to be a contributor for the Utah State defense.
"Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own," said interim head coach and defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling.
"Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre's family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss."
