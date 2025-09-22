College Football HQ

12 Texas A&M athletes sign NIL partnerships with adidas

adidas Originals set to bring Trefoil logo to college football for the first time since 2011

Michael Ehrlich

Sep 21, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) looks on prior to the game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Kyle Field.
Sep 21, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) looks on prior to the game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

With recent new partnerships announcements - and multi-million dollar investments - to sign footwear and apparel deals with perernial powers Penn State and Tennessee, there is no hotter brand in college sports than adidas. Now. the German-based brand is bringing their retro logo back to the college football field for the first time since 2011 with a new Texas A&M uniform.

In conjunction with the reveal of this first-ever adidas Originals Texas A&M uniform - featuring the Trefoil logo - 12 Aggie student-athletes have signed NIL partnerships with the brand to help promote the jersey and fan collection. Paying homage to the school's famous “12th Man” tradition, adidas' latest NIL partners include:
• Albert Regis, Football
• Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Football
• Ashton Bethel-Roman, Football
• Cashius Howell, Football
• Jordan Webster, Basketball
• LeVeon Moss, Football
• Ny’Ceara Pryor, Basketball
• Reuben Owens ll, Football
• Tallen Edwards, Softball
• Taurean York, Football
• Terry Bussey, Football
• Will Lee, Football

This roster of athletes unveiled the fan collection of Texas A&M product featuring the Trefoil logo, including the jersey. tracksuits, polos, tees and more. The Aggies will debut this new uniform on Oct. 11 in their highly-anticipated SEC matchup against Florida.

MORE: Arizona State duo Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson team up on NIL sneaker deal

The Aggies included in this adidas campaign join a roster of college stars such as Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola and Arizona State duo Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson, among others.

The 3-0 Aggies are currently ranked No. 9 as they come off a bye week. They last won a thriller against Notre Dame - 41-40 - in South Bend, where quarterback Marcel Reed found tight end Nate Boerkircher in the end zone with 13 seconds left to earn the win. The Aggies next host Auburn in College Station on Sept. 27.

Read more from College Football HQ

Ohio State football duo teams up in spicy new NIL campaign

Georgia's Gunner Stockton is latest SEC quarterback to star in milk NIL campaign

LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt headline new NIL campaign

Texas QB Arch Manning joins forces with leading eyewear brand in NIL deal

Published
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/nil