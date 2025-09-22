12 Texas A&M athletes sign NIL partnerships with adidas
With recent new partnerships announcements - and multi-million dollar investments - to sign footwear and apparel deals with perernial powers Penn State and Tennessee, there is no hotter brand in college sports than adidas. Now. the German-based brand is bringing their retro logo back to the college football field for the first time since 2011 with a new Texas A&M uniform.
In conjunction with the reveal of this first-ever adidas Originals Texas A&M uniform - featuring the Trefoil logo - 12 Aggie student-athletes have signed NIL partnerships with the brand to help promote the jersey and fan collection. Paying homage to the school's famous “12th Man” tradition, adidas' latest NIL partners include:
• Albert Regis, Football
• Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Football
• Ashton Bethel-Roman, Football
• Cashius Howell, Football
• Jordan Webster, Basketball
• LeVeon Moss, Football
• Ny’Ceara Pryor, Basketball
• Reuben Owens ll, Football
• Tallen Edwards, Softball
• Taurean York, Football
• Terry Bussey, Football
• Will Lee, Football
This roster of athletes unveiled the fan collection of Texas A&M product featuring the Trefoil logo, including the jersey. tracksuits, polos, tees and more. The Aggies will debut this new uniform on Oct. 11 in their highly-anticipated SEC matchup against Florida.
MORE: Arizona State duo Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson team up on NIL sneaker deal
The Aggies included in this adidas campaign join a roster of college stars such as Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola and Arizona State duo Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson, among others.
The 3-0 Aggies are currently ranked No. 9 as they come off a bye week. They last won a thriller against Notre Dame - 41-40 - in South Bend, where quarterback Marcel Reed found tight end Nate Boerkircher in the end zone with 13 seconds left to earn the win. The Aggies next host Auburn in College Station on Sept. 27.
