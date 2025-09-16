Ohio State football duo teams up in spicy new NIL campaign
The No. 1-ranked Ohio State football team is off to a hot start as reigning National Champions. At 3-0 and with a 121 to 16 point differential, the Buckeyes are scorching. Now, two players on the offensive side of the ball have signed a new NIL partnership that should keep the heat alive as Big Ten Conference play begins this weekend.
Buckeyes' running back James Peoples and offensive lineman Luke Montgomery are partnering with premium hot sauce brand TRUFF to help support its truffle-infused recipe in a new NIL campaign. The Ohio State duo will lead social media content giving fans a glimpse into their lives off the field and how TRUFF fuels their routines as they defend their College Football Playoff title.
"This level of college football is non-stop," Peoples said. "Whether I’m eating in the facility, on the go, or cooking at home, TRUFF is the best way to add flavor to every meal.”
MORE: Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton leads tasty new NIL campaign
The TRUFF campaign kicked off in collaboration with Starbucks - where at participating stores in the U.S. and for a limited time - the hot sauce packets are available with qualifying purchases of hot breakfast, lunch sandwiches or pockets.
Brought to life by Yellow Dot Sports Marketing, the TRUFF NIL program will expand throughout the duration of the 2025 season.
“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially when I’m in season," Montgomery added. "TRUFF brings flavor and that perfect level of heat to make my breakfast something I look forward to every morning.”
Montgomery, Peoples and Ohio State enjoy a week on bye before kicking off Big Ten Conference play at Washington on Sept. 27.
Read more from College Football HQ
Georgia's Gunner Stockton is latest SEC quarterback to star in milk NIL campaign
Arizona State duo Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson team up on NIL sneaker deal
LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt headline new NIL campaign
Texas QB Arch Manning joins forces with leading eyewear brand in NIL deal