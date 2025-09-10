Georgia's Gunner Stockton is latest SEC quarterback to star in milk NIL campaign
Following in the footsteps of Carson Beck - both on and off the field - Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton now stars in a NIL campaign that has previously featured some big-name former SEC signal callers.
Stockton is featured in The Dairy Alliance's latest college football initiative to showcase how milk powers athletes’ performance in and out of the stadium. The nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast has now updated their NIL roster, adding to past SEC partners such as now-Miami quarterback Beck, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava and Kentucky's Brock Vandagriff.
Georgia's current QB1 Stockton - who has thrown for 417 yards and two touchdowns so far this season - is joined by teammate Talyn Taylor and this weekend's rival Jake Merklinger of Tennessee in The Dairy Alliance's "Milk’s Got Game" program. The latest campaign - launching ahead of No. 6 Georgia taking on No. 15 Tennessee - also stars the trio of athletes' mothers, celebrating the connection between family, nutrition and performance.
MORE: Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia earns ownership stake with NIL partnership
“Growing up, my mom always made sure milk was part of my everyday routine,” Stockton said. “It gave me the nutrition needed for practice and helped me push harder on the field. Even now, dairy milk plays a central role in my life, keeping me fueled and hydrated through every game.”
“Since his first steps, it’s always been real dairy – high-quality protein and real hydration,” adds Stockton's mom, Sherrie.
Stockton and Taylor face off against Merklinger on Sept. 13 when Georgia visits Tennessee in a battle of undefeated SEC powers.
