College athletes reveal which programs offer the best NIL support

The financial landscape of collegiate athletics is undergoing a massive shift as legal settlements and revenue-sharing models reshape the industry. Administrators and conference commissioners are scrambling to find a sustainable path forward amid constant antitrust litigation.

In this environment of uncertainty, athletes are using new tools to demand transparency about the support they receive from their institutions.

Athletes.org has introduced a new feature to highlight how well universities serve their players. The organization surveyed its members across the United States to review their respective schools. This initiative, known as The Athletes School Ratings, allows competitors to grade programs across categories related to Name, Image, and Likeness support.

The goal is to provide recruits and current roster members with a clear picture of which athletic departments are investing in their well-being. By aggregating these reviews, Athletes.org aims to bring real accountability to an industry that has historically operated behind closed doors.

The results of this initial survey have identified the specific schools that athletes believe are setting the standard for support.

Athletes rate top schools for NIL support amid legal changes

Ohio State ranked first in the survey conducted by the players’ association. Clemson and Michigan State followed closely to round out the top three highest-rated programs. The rankings continued with Purdue and Michigan securing spots in the top five.

Maryland, Iowa, TCU, Penn State and Indiana completed the list of the ten schools providing the best perceived support for their athletes.

The Ohio State University ranks at the top in Athletes.org's NIL support survey. The program is led by athletic director Ross Bjork. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These rankings arrive as university leaders grapple with the implications of the House settlement. U.S. Judge Claudia Wilken recently approved the $2.8 billion agreement, which paves the way for schools to share roughly $20 million annually with athletes. This settlement is intended to resolve claims from former players while establishing a new economic reality for athletic departments.

Despite the settlement, concerns about ongoing lawsuits persist. Brandon Copeland, co-founder of Athletes.org, helped draft a proposed collective bargaining agreement to address these structural issues. The framework suggests a single income stream and performance-based contracts to replace the current fragmented system. The proposal seeks to establish a formal partnership between athletes and a governing body without designating players as employees.

Athletic directors are increasingly recognizing the need for such agreements. Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork noted that giving athletes a bigger voice is complicated but necessary. Similarly, Oklahoma vice president and director of athletics Joe Castiglione expressed that collective bargaining must be part of the conversation to create a sustainable environment.

The push for a labor deal follows Congress's failure to pass the SCORE Act, which would have provided antitrust protections for the NCAA. Without federal intervention, the industry is moving toward a model in which athletes and schools negotiate directly. This shift aims to prevent future litigation and provide the stability that court settlements alone cannot guarantee.

Read more on College Football HQ