College Football's No. 1 WR Easton Royal's NIL Package Draws Attention After Florida Flip

While massive NIL piles have long been a spotlight in transfer recruitments, the 2027 class may be the moment when NIL piles for incoming freshmen became a bigger subject of discussion. Following the reported 3-year, $6 million commitment Tennessee made to running back recruit David Gabriel Georges, the top wide receiver recruit in the nation is now seeing his NIL package become a major topic of discussion.

No. 1 wide receiver recruit Easton Royal had been committed to Texas since November 2025, but despite a massive Florida home loss to South Carolina in Week 6, he flipped his commitment to the Gators. Of course, recruiting motivations are basically unknowable, but reporting suggests that a massive Florida payday may have played a role in Royal's flip.

Royal's Big Payday

Rivals' Sam Spiegelman is reporting that Florida's (presumably annual) NIL package for Royal is over $1.6 million. Again, that's a relatively humble total compared to Georges' deal with Tennessee, but certainly suggests that paydays may have arrived for top prospects at a bevy of skill positions.

Other High School Recruit NIL Gains

Bryce Underwood's NIL deal of slightly over $3 million per season still remains the apparent leader in the clubhouse in terms of pricy high school recruitments. Underwood switched his commitment in November 2024 from LSU to Michigan in apparent reliance on the massive deal. Of course, Michigan's return on investment has been less than phenomenal, with Underwood having contributed 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in a season and a half as the starter at Michigan.

Royal's Recruitment

The 5'11", 200 pound Royal will arrive on campus at Floriida (or wherever he ultimately ends up) with a wealth of similar expectations. Ranked as the top receiver in the 2027 class by both On3/Rivals and ESPN, he's the No. 2 player at his position per 247sports, behind Ohio State commit Jameir Brown. All three services have Royal as a five-star recruit and one of the top 14 players in the national class.

Royal took official visits over the summer to Ole Miss, LSU, Florida, and Texas, and made a return unofficial visit to Florida on September 26th to see the win over Ole Miss. While Florida has gone 0-2 since that impressive win, the off-field win might be even more impressive.

Florida's Recruiting Jump

The Gators now hold Rivals' No. 5 overall 2027 recruiting class, while Texas's class has slid to No. 9. In Royal and interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Florida claims two of Rivals' top five national players. The Gators have 26 commitments, so will likely spend much of the remaining recruiting process making sure to hold the commitments already in hand, including Royal, who could yet see higher bids from some other recruiting suitor.