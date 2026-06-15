LaNorris Sellers Makes Major Career Decision Amid College Football Offseason

One of the best returning stars in the SEC this upcoming season just made another big impact in college football’s NIL market entering this summer.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers has signed a new NIL deal with the Nike brand, he revealed in a new Instagram post.

Known as one of the most consequential quarterbacks coming back to the SEC in the 2026 season, Sellers is the latest marquee athlete to ink a deal with Nike, and reflects the budding relationship overall between South Carolina and the iconic brand.

Reports emerged that South Carolina was poised to exit its long-time association with the Under Armour brand and move over to Nike as part of its new apparel deal in 2026.

The school’s deal with Under Armour expires on June 30 of this year, ending a partnership it had been in with South Carolina since 2007, and having its star quarterback sign with Nike all but confirms that association going into the future.

That new deal the Gamecocks have with the Nike brand will last over the next 10 years and is valued at $5 million in cash, in addition to $70 million in product and $2.5 million in supplemental product.

Initially a six-year contract with the Gamecocks’ football program only, the brand expanded to provide apparel for the school’s other sports programs.

Moving up the NIL rankings

Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Sellers has long been considered among the highest ranked players in college football when it comes to the biggest NIL valuations entering the 2026 season.

Entering this summer, the South Carolina quarterback sits at No. 8 in the country with a $2.7 million NIL valuation, according to On3 Sports.

That could have been a lot more, as Sellers was offered more than $8 million in NIL money to leave South Carolina, a deal he turned down to remain where he is.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning still tops the NIL rankings with the seemingly unreachable $5.4 million estimate, followed by Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at $4.2 million.

A boost for South Carolina

Sellers threw for 2,534 yards and scored 18 touchdowns while throwing 7 interceptions two seasons ago, helping propel South Carolina to a turnaround 9-4 record.

Last season, Sellers had 2,437 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions as the Gamecocks slipped to 4-8, completing more than 20 passes in just one game.

Overall in his career, the quarterback has 5,057 passing yards with 33 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 63 percent of his throws in 24 starts across 27 total appearances.

A capable dual threat option, Sellers has 995 rushing yards and 13 additional touchdowns.