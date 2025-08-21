Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Makes the Switch From Under Armour to Nike

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Gamecocks long snapper Hunter Rogers (36) reacts to scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Ncaaf Nd Usc Cp 16
South Carolina is an Under Armour school no more. The South Carolina Board of Trustees will approve an Athletics Apparel Change agreement that will make Nike the athletic department's new brand on Friday, per the Post and Courier.

The deal which plans to be announced on Friday ends a ten-year long deal with Under Armour. Nike, known by their iconic swoosh, will now appear across Gamecocks' athletics beginning in 2026-2027. South Carolina has been with Under Armour since 2007. The first deal was a six-year agreement worth $10.8 million. In 2010, the deal was changed to a new six-yeal deal worth $19 million.

This is a huge switch from the only Under Armour school in the South Eastern Conference. The Board of Trustees meeting has a meet time of 9:00 am on Aug 22 with the apparel agreement being front and center.

