Vanderbilt star quarterback Diego Pavia leads nationwide NIL campaign
One of the more surprisingly prolific NIL brand partners has expanded their student-athlete roster this football season in a big way. The country's largest injury law firm - Morgan & Morgan - has announced partnerships with 12 new college football players, while resigning a high-profile returning athlete.
Headlined by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, Georgia tight end Oscar Delp and Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy, Morgan & Morgan's updated roster is one of the largest managed by any law firm across the country.
Pavia - one of the top quarterbacks, personalities and NIL ambassadors in the country - has already thrown for 1,211 yards and 13 touchdowns for the 5-0 and 16th-ranked Commodores, who next visit No. 10 Alabama in a rematch of last season's historic upset.
MORE: Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia earns ownership stake with NIL partnership
As part of their 2025 campaign, Morgan & Morgan also extended their partnership with Louisville quarterback Miller Moss, who first signed with the firm last season while at USC. Moss threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns - including two in the fourth quarter - to lead the 4-0 Cardinals to a comeback win over Pittsburgh.
"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Morgan & Morgan again, especially after the impact we made in my hometown with donations to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles," Moss shared. "This year, we'll continue that commitment by giving back to a charity in Louisville, and I'm grateful to work with a partner that shares my values in serving the community."
An injury insurance partnership seems to be an authentic fit for Tennessee's McCoy in particular, who is recovering from an ACL tear in January - but expected to return to the field soon - after earning All-American honors a season ago.
“We’re thrilled to welcome this new group of athletes and excited to see the impact they’ll make this season,” said Dan Morgan, managing partner at Morgan & Morgan. “As our firm continues to grow in new markets across the country, we remain committed to building strong partnerships with local communities and student-athletes in the cities we serve. We’re constantly inspired by the dedication these young men show to their universities, both on the field and in the classroom. We’re looking forward to an incredible season of college football and can’t wait to see what they accomplish.”
According to the firm, Morgan & Morgan utilizes billboards and out-of-home media advertisements to help their student-athlete partners build their brand and further increase their marketability.
