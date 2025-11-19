Paul Finebaum calls out CFP Committee: ‘Nothing matters other than their own biases’
The latest set of College Football Playoff rankings have been sent down by the almighty committee ahead of the Week 13 slate of games. While a couple of notable results this past weekend shook up the top end of the list, SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum just couldn't reconcile the changes, especially when it came to the No. 9 and No. 10 slots.
Oklahoma made the largest jump of the week after they vanquished a red-hot Alabama team in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide were surging with eight straight victories on the heels of their Week 1 loss at Florida State, but had their momentum snapped, at home nonetheless, by the Sooners, who are now right back in the playoff race and ranked No. 8 in the CFP rankings. Behind them is Notre Dame at ninth and then 'Bama at 10.
When asked if that precise order of teams is appropriate during a guest spot on First Take Wednesday morning, Paul Finebaum immediately disagreed.
"Absolutely not," he griped. "It's not because of Alabama, it's just because Notre Dame always seems to get a break. And I hate to be that guy that says, 'Oh, there's this Notre Dame bias.' But it's pretty obvious there is Notre Dame bias."
Finebaum came out swinging early on a weekday morning, throwing out a shot at the committe by saying there's an obvious Notre Dame lean based on these latest rankings, particularly given that Alabama behind the Fighting Irish.
"It's not only Alabama," Finebaum added. "Look at Miami and try to figure out where they are ranked. I remember on the first Sunday night of the college football season, Notre Dame went down to Miami and they lost. Shouldn't that matter for something? But apparently, in the eyes of this committee, nothing seems to matter other than their own biases."
Paul Finebaum is really stumping for the lowering of Notre Dame's rank, and calling the committee out on a very personal level while doing so. However, another guest of First Take that morning, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, wasn't buying what Finebaum was selling.
"Yeah, I don't have a problem with it, Paul, Notre Dame being ranked above Alabama," Russo commented with much less fanfare. There's no doubt Finebaum felt strongly, but after all, Notre Dame lost two games, both to top-15 teams, and hasn't lost since while beating a top-15 USC club and then smashing a previously-ranked Pitt team on the road this past weekend.
The Irish are playing pretty good football, while Alabama just backslide by a tad.