Arizona vs. Kansas State picks, predictions, 2024 college football projections for Week 3
Sure, there will be two Big 12 teams on the same field, but a scheduling technicality means this won't be a Big 12 game that has an effect on the conference standings, as No. 20 Arizona meets No. 14 Kansas State in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.
Both teams are coming off close games a week ago: Arizona's offense struggled against Northern Arizona, while Kansas State played some timely defense to avoid an upset at Tulane.
Arizona still projects to field one of college football's more dynamic passing attacks behind quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, on whom the Wildcats' league title hopes depend.
Kansas State is 20th nationally with 249 rushing yards per game but just 106th in the country when it comes to throwing the ball, posting just over 173 yards in the air on average.
Looking ahead to this week's matchup, let's check out the latest college football predictions from the Football Power Index computer projection model.
The model simulates every NCAA college football game 20,000 times and uses key analytics from both teams to predict outcomes based on a projected scoring margin per game.
Arizona vs. Kansas State picks, predictions
The simulations currently favor the home team to stay undefeated this week.
Kansas State is projected to win the game in 72.8 percent of the computer's calculations.
Conversely, Arizona comes out the expected winner in 27.2 percent of sims.
Kansas State is a 7.5 point favorite against Arizona, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 58.5 points for the game.
Kansas State is 9.5 points better than Arizona on the same field, according to the computer's most recent calculations, enough to cover the spread.
Arizona will win 7 games this season and has a 5 percent chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff, according to the model's forecasts.
The index projects Kansas State will win 9.1 games and is second among Big 12 teams with a 27.6 percent chance to make the 12-team playoff.
Arizona vs. Kansas State game time, schedule
When: Fri., Sept. 13
Time: 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT
TV: Fox network
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (54)
- Texas (4)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Miami
- USC
- Utah
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Louisville
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Boston College
- Northern Illinois
Details ... Week 3 AP top 25 rankings
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams