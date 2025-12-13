Army vs. Navy Game 2025 prediction: Who wins, and why?

America’s Game returns to the field this weekend as college football’s greatest rivalry game gets underway. For the 126th time, it’s Army-Navy week.

Navy comes into this matchup with a 63-55-7 advantage over Army all-time, and as a nearly-touchdown favorite over its rivals in the 2025 edition of the game.

Army comes into Baltimore at 6-5 overall, but has won five of its last seven games to push over .500 on the season on the back of an improved second-half defense.

Navy is 9-2 and seeking a second-straight 10-win season for the first time in program history. It started 7-0 and was in American title contention for a time.

Army vs. Navy Game: What to watch for

1. Navy’s multi-dimensional option

Navy brings the more efficient and explosive offense into this year’s matchup, pairing a high-volume ground attack with a genuinely dangerous passing wrinkle by service-academy standards.

Navy ranks near the top of the nation in rushing yards and sits much higher than Army in yards per play, and quarterback Blake Horvath gives them a true dual-threat centerpiece who can hit enough throws to punish overcommitting safeties.

If that balance plays out, Navy is better positioned to avoid the three-and-out droughts that have bogged down past versions of this offense and can force Army to chase from behind rather than grinding the clock on its own terms.​

2. Army’s clock control and offensive ceiling

Army still leans run-heavy and methodical, leading the country in run rate and ranking among the national leaders in time of possession, always its best path to leveling the playing field.

When the Black Knights are on schedule, they tend to dictate tempo and limit possessions, but this season they sit near the bottom nationally in yards per play on offense, which makes it much harder to flip the script quickly if Navy jumps out front.

For Army to tilt this, it probably needs just enough timely passing, mirroring what Air Force did to Navy earlier in the year, to punish Navy’s defense when it sells out to stop the fullback and quarterback run game.​

3. Defensive efficiency and red-zone execution

On paper, Navy owns the better offense while Army has slightly better overall defensive efficiency, and that trade-off makes red-zone execution and fourth-quarter stops feel like the true deciders.

Navy’s defense has given up more yards per play overall but has generally held up better in conference play, while Army’s unit has been more consistent but will be stressed by Navy’s wider option menu and improved passing threat.

In a matchup where both teams know every blocking rule and tendency, whichever side forces a couple of stalled drives or short field goals instead of touchdowns should end up walking out of Baltimore with the rivalry and the hardware.

Army vs. Navy 2025 prediction: Who wins?

Line: Navy -6.5, 38.5

Army has played some solid defense to close out the regular season, allowing 24 or fewer points in 6 of its last 7 games and could present a credible challenge to what has been a dynamic Navy attack.

But the Midshipmen still have the offensive firepower, and a more threatening aerial game that can break off some big plays behind quarterback Blake Horvath to pull out the close win.

College Football HQ picks...

Navy wins 17-14

Doesn’t cover the spread

And hits the under

How to watch Army-Navy 2025

When: Sat., Dec. 13

Where: Baltimore

Time: 3 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

