Boston College vs. Missouri picks, predictions, 2024 college football projections for Week 3
One of two matchups with AP top 25 ranked teams on the same field this weekend, No. 24 Boston College hits the road against No. 6 Missouri in this ACC vs. SEC matchup on Saturday.
Boston College made a statement in its opener by taking down a ranked Florida State team on the road and plays a dynamic offense behind quarterback Thomas Castellanos that ranks No. 9 nationally by rushing for 285 yards per game.
Missouri is yet to allow a single point this season against Murray State and Buffalo while ranking top 30 nationally by running for 217 yards and is 16th in the country scoring 45 points per game.
Looking ahead to this week's matchup, let's check out the latest college football predictions from the Football Power Index computer projection model.
The model simulates every NCAA college football game 20,000 times and uses key analytics from both teams to predict outcomes based on a projected scoring margin per game.
Boston College vs. Missouri picks, predictions
The current trends suggest the home team will win the game, as Missouri is projected to come out ahead in 76.3 percent of the computer's updated simulations.
Conversely, the Eagles emerge as the winner in the remaining 23.7 percent of the model's forecasts.
Missouri is the 16.5 point favorite against Boston College, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which listed the total at 53.5 points for the game.
Missouri is projected to be 11.3 points better than Boston College on the same field in both teams' current composition, according to the model's latest forecasts.
The index projects that Missouri will win 9 games this season and is sixth among SEC teams with a 39.8 percent chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff.
Boston College will win 8.3 games this season and is fourth in the ACC with an 18.2 percent shot to make the 12-team playoff, according to the computers.
Boston College vs. Missouri game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 14
Time: 12:45 p.m. Eastern
TV: SEC Network
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (54)
- Texas (4)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Miami
- USC
- Utah
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Louisville
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Boston College
- Northern Illinois
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
