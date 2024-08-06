Predicting college football's playoff from the Coaches Poll top 25 preseason rankings
Now that the Coaches Poll top 25 preseason college football rankings are live, we have our first, early look at where teams stand across the country heading into a historic season marked by conference realignment and the expanded playoff format.
As expected, Georgia leads the way at No. 1 in the rankings with 46 first-place votes from the coaches, with Ohio State the consensus No. 2 team in a poll dominated by the SEC and Big Ten.
But with the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams starting this season, let's use the Coaches Poll top 25 rankings to make a very early prediction for the 2024 postseason.
Predicting college football's expanded 2024 playoff
Memphis at (3) Oregon
Memphis is the highest-"ranked" Group of Five team, although it didn't receive enough votes to make the actual rankings. It would face off at Autzen Stadium against the Ducks.
Winner plays No. 13 Utah, the highest-ranked presumptive Big 12 champion
(7) Notre Dame at (6) Ole Miss
An intriguing on-campus matchup in the SEC, as the Rebels would play host to the Fighting Irish in a battle of two strong defenses, with Ole Miss the likely favorite in Oxford.
Winner plays No. 1 Georgia, the highest-ranked presumptive SEC champion
(9) Penn State at (4) Texas
An SEC vs. Big Ten game on the Forty Acres, featuring the Nittany Lions' strong defense against a group of dynamic Longhorn skill threats, led by quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Winner plays No. 10 Florida State, the highest-ranked presumptive ACC champion
(8) Michigan at (5) Alabama
A rematch of last year's CFP Rose Bowl semifinal, this time with the Crimson Tide seeking revenge against the Wolverines at home, with a shot at the Buckeyes in Pasadena.
Winner plays No. 2 Ohio State, the highest-ranked presumptive Big Ten champion
