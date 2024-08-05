Coaches Poll top 25: What teams got 1st-place votes in preseason rankings
As expected, Georgia emerged as the No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll top 25 preseason college football rankings, but the Bulldogs weren't the only team to earn first-place votes from the coaches.
Despite missing the College Football Playoff a year ago, Georgia has won two of the last three national championships and is the favorite at the sports books to win it again this season.
But with the Bulldogs playing a much-tougher schedule and other teams in the SEC and Big Ten emerging as contenders, there's plenty of room to contend for the newly-expanded playoff.
What teams earned first-place votes in the Coaches Poll top 25 rankings this preseason?
Georgia (46 votes). With returning skill on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Carson Beck after a strong 2023 outing, the Bulldogs are in pole position to make another title run. History might be against them, as no preseason No. 1 team has won it all since Alabama in 2017.
Ohio State (7 votes). The consensus No. 2 team in most preseason rankings, the Buckeyes come in with returning players on the front seven, wide receiver, and running back, and scored blue-chip transfers on both sides of the ball, including quarterback, to emerge as the favorite in the Big Ten.
Texas (1 vote). Heading into the SEC amid historic conference expansion, the Big 12 champion Longhorns return quarterback Quinn Ewers, solid protection, and major transfer pieces at wide receiver, but there are questions around replacements up front defensively, although edge rusher Trey Moore is a good foundation to build from.
Michigan (1 vote). College football's defending national champions underwent major turnover on the sideline and on the field, and despite some returning talent on defense and tailback Donovan Edwards, there are still big holes on the offensive line, quarterback, and wide receiver.
