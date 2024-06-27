College football recruiting: Oregon trending for No. 2 safety Trey McNutt
An active 2025 football recruiting cycle may get even more lucrative for the Oregon Ducks as five-star safety Trey McNutt is trending towards the school, according to new predictions.
McNutt is projected to commit to Oregon with considerable 68.8 percent likelihood, according to the latest projection by the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Ohio State places second for the in-state Shaker Heights product, with the Buckeyes getting 23.4 percent odds to sign the defensive back. USC is in third at 1.5 percent.
McNutt took an official visit to Oregon in recent days and was highly impressed with head coach Dan Lanning and the feeling around the program.
“I had a great return to Oregon,” McNutt said, via Ducks Digest.
“Coach Lanning and the staff continue to excite me about Oregon. When I got off the plane the whole staff was here playing music and turnt with energy. The program Oregon has and is leading to become is elite if you look at it... Oregon is making it a tough decision with where I want to play at."
Oregon co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton has led the school's recruitment of McNutt, while Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano and associate head coach Tim Walton have taken charge of the Buckeyes' efforts to sign the Cleveland-area prospect.
McNutt is regarded as a near-consensus five-star prospect in the 2025 football recruiting cycle, rated as the No. 2 safety recruit in the country and the No. 22 player in the country, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
247Sports calls McNutt a five-star prospect and the No. 1 safety, while ESPN, Rivals, and On3 Sports name him a four-star player and a consensus top-10 defensive back.
The safety recorded 61 stops with three tackles for loss while breaking up 12 pass attempts and forcing two fumbles last season in Shaker Heights.
The son of former player and current TSU assistant Richard McNutt, who played on Ohio State's 2002 national championship team, the 183-pounder has logged meaningful snaps on offense, too.
Oregon places No. 7 nationally in our current college football recruiting rankings, with 10 commits pledged to its 2025 class, led by four-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson and four-star quarterback Akili Smith, Jr., both top-10 nationally at their respective positions.
