College football picks from ESPN's College GameDay for Championship Week
Championship Week is here, and with it comes the traditional first taste of postseason games across the college football schedule, and with plenty to still sort out in the conference and playoff picture, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay have revealed their predictions for today’s matchups.
ESPN’s College GameDay comes to us live this week from the 2024 SEC Championship Game, site of a bombshell rematch between Georgia and Texas, with the winner set to earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, while the loser plays a likely first-round game at home instead.
Penn State and Oregon meet for the Big Ten championship, and, much like in the SEC, the winner looks to secure that first-round bye while the loser settles for a home game in the first round.
Iowa State and Arizona State square off in the Big 12 Championship Game, and while neither team is currently projected to get the first round off, the winner of this matchup is guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff, although likely on the road in their first game.
The calculus for Clemson is easy enough: win, and it’s in; lose, and it’s out. That’s what’s at stake for the Tigers against league newcomer SMU in the ACC Championship Game.
For the Mustangs, a win should clinch a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, but a loss could prove very costly, with other Power Four teams lower down in the rankings waiting to pounce.
What can we look forward to as some major and historic Championship Week games kick off on Saturday?
Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of the analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay.
College football Championship Week picks, predictions
SWAC Championship: Nick Saban stood alone picking Southern to take down Jackson State, while the others are going with the favorites.
MAC Championship: Guest picker Timothee Chalamet was the lone voice in favor of Ohio in what would be an upset over Miami.
Sun Belt Championship: Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are taking Marshall while Nick Saban is going with Louisiana.
Big 12 Championship: Howard and Herbstreit are taking the Cyclones to pull off a big upset while the others expect Cam Skattebo and the Sun Devils to run the ball to a win.
ACC Championship: Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit taking Clemson to get the upset over SMU and play its way into the College Football Playoff.
Big Ten Championship: A unanimous decision for Oregon to take down Penn State.
SEC Championship: Nick Saban flipped a coin to pick Texas over Georgia, but Pat McAfee stuck with the Bulldogs to make it two against the Longhorns.
College Football Playoff Rankings for Championship Week
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Alabama
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- BYU
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Colorado
- Army
- Memphis
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Projected Big Ten champion
No. 2 Texas
Projected SEC champion
No. 3 SMU
Projected ACC champion
No. 4 Boise State
Projected Mountain West champion
First Round Games
No. 12 Arizona State at
No. 5 Penn State
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State
No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
No. 11 Alabama at
No. 6 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 3 SMU
No. 10 Indiana at
No. 7 Georgia
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
First two out: Miami, Ole Miss
