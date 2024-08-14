College football teams that could finish 2024 unranked
Now that the AP top 25 preseason college football rankings have gone live, we have a better understanding of where the perceived expert opinion lies when judging teams around the country.
But as anyone who follows college football knows, being included in the preseason poll is no guarantee of success, especially for teams that are ranked outside the top 10.
Inside the top 10, too: since the start of this century, 45 preseason teams in that lofty atmosphere have finished the season unranked, most recently a then-sixth ranked USC.
In the last decade, at least one top-10 preseason ranked college football team has dropped out of the poll entirely every year except in 2019.
What teams could suffer a similar fate this season?
Notre Dame
Given the Fighting Irish play a more winnable schedule overall, pollsters could lose faith in the team if it under-performs, and especially if it loses, in key games against Texas A&M and Florida State.
And while the Irish defense is a team strength, especially against the pass, quarterback Riley Leonard is still somewhat unproven, as is his protection, certainly since the loss of left tackle Charles Jagusah.
Michigan
Being ranked No. 9 is still a pretty envious position, but no defending national champion has ranked as low in the preseason as Michigan since Auburn in 2011, with voters unsure about the program's major overhaul, on the sideline and on the field.
That instability and personnel loss at key positions, and the absence of any sure solutions, combined with a tougher schedule that includes games against Texas, Oregon, and Ohio State, could derail the Wolverines' title defense if they're not careful.
Florida State
Another roster suffering blue-chip departures after winning the ACC title a year ago, the Seminoles responded with an aggressive transfer haul, patching holes at key positions on both sides of the ball.
DJ Uiagalelei is a strong option at quarterback and Marvin Jones is a capable pass rusher, but the jury's still out on how well these new pieces can gel together, especially facing a schedule that includes dates against three AP ranked teams and other notable matchups.
LSU
LSU's defense was ranked No. 105 nationally in total production a year ago, and while Blake Baker comes over to repair the unit, it also lost experience in the front seven alignment. Harold Perkins returns, but it can't all be on him.
And while offensive line may be the strength of this team, the offense lost its Heisman quarterback and top two receiving targets. Garrett Nussmeier projects as a legit pocket passer, but the talent around him is more unproven. Five losses is LSU's worst-case scenario.
Oklahoma
Brent Venables' defense took an important step forward last season, but the lineup it will be going against is exponentially tougher as the Sooners make their debut in the SEC this fall.
Ditto for OU's offensive line, a basically entirely new rotation that will be protecting a younger quarterback, and will have to fend off the likes of Tennessee's superb pass rush, the Longhorns, Ole Miss, Missouri, Alabama, and LSU in a brutal second half of the season.
Miami
Mario Cristobal's transfer pickups are a huge upgrade for the Hurricanes' offense, in particular the addition of dual-threat quarterback Cameron Ward, but there could be some traps on this schedule.
After the opener at rival Florida, the Canes host Virginia Tech and travel out to Cal in back-to-back matchups and in consecutive weeks after the bye, travel to Louisville and host Florida State.
There's little margin for error after Miami debuted at No. 19 in the preseason rankings, in particular with those ACC rivals just under the surface looking to make a statement and earn more votes at the Hurricanes' expense.
Texas A&M
A program in transition after the ill-fated Jimbo Fisher experiment, the Aggies are banking on Mike Elko to right the ship, but his A&M squad faces four teams ranked in the AP preseason poll.
The good news? All four of those games are at home: against Notre Dame, Missouri, LSU, and rival Texas in the finale. A&M hasn't exactly been unbeatable at home in recent years, however, and a preseason No. 20 ranking means any mistakes could be very costly.
Arizona
Two tough road games highlight the first month of the Wildcats' schedule, with dates at Kansas State and Utah, and challenging matchups against Texas Tech and West Virginia follow after that.
Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan are one of college football's best 1-2 duos on offense, but if Arizona doesn't properly replace outgoing defensive line contributors and can't rush the quarterback, an otherwise-promising Big 12 debut could go south quickly.
Iowa
The core of the Hawkeyes' superb defensive rotation is back, minus star corner Cooper DeJean, but the big question remains this awful offense.
Tim Lester steps in to coordinate things, and he gets quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Luke Lachey back, but at No. 25, there's plenty of room for failure in the event of any slip-ups.
Watch for the Iowa State matchup against what projects to be a better Cyclones team, and early road trips to Minnesota and Ohio State that could throw Iowa out of rhythm at the outset.
