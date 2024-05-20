College football win total predictions for 2024 season
The updated win totals for the 2024 college football season have been announced after FanDuel Sportsbook revealed its new projections for the top teams in the country.
There's more competition than ever before with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff, especially as regards contenders in the SEC and Big Ten, the nation's two budding super-conferences.
Divisions are now a thing of the past, meaning there will be plenty more to play for every week for conference championships, especially as we move later into the season.
The latest win totals provide a jumping off point for where oddsmakers feel quality of schedule and overall roster talent could play a role in eventual win-loss records.
18. Florida: 4.5
A shocking number for the Gators given the return of quarterback Graham Mertz and an experienced offensive line. But the oddsmakers are clearly not a fan of lost production on defense, or certainly of Florida's schedule, which is arguably the toughest in college football. Pick: Over
17. Arkansas: 4.5
After the departure of dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson via the portal, the Razorbacks have Taylen Green to build around at the position, and reunited with Bobby Petrino to call the plays on offense. But there's also a lot of turnover on the defensive side of the ball. Pick: Over
16. Auburn: 7.5
Hugh Freeze is putting more emphasis on the wide receiver position, which was bolstered by the recruitment of 5-star Cam Coleman, but there is still a big question at quarterback. Incumbent starter Payton Thorne didn't light it up last fall and doesn't appear to have done enough this spring to win the QB1 role yet, either. Pick: Under
15. USC: 7.5
D'Anton Lynn helped turn UCLA's defense into a powerhouse a year ago, and now Lincoln Riley hopes he can do the same for the Trojans, whose infamously poor unit helped sabotage the school's very real playoff hopes two seasons ago. Caleb Williams is out at quarterback, but the early returns on Miller Moss are promising as USC heads to the Big Ten. Pick: Over
14. Oklahoma: 7.5
The Sooners' SEC debut comes with a typically-tough schedule, and while Danny Stutsman returns to what should be a solid defensive unit, the offensive line is brand new and young quarterback Jackson Arnold is yet to prove himself with the skill players on the roster. Pick: Over
13. Nebraska: 7.5
There are still plenty of question marks around the Cornhuskers, but head coach Matt Rhule, who built a reputation as a program-rebuilder at previous schools, thinks he has a cornerstone to build around. That bring quarterback Dylan Raiola, the 5-star pledge he pulled away from Georgia and who had two touchdowns in the spring game. Pick: Under
12. Texas A&M: 8.5
First-year coach Mike Elko brings on a strong defensive front seven rotation made stronger by Purdue transfer, and Big Ten sacks leader, Nic Scourton off the edge, while Conner Weigman returns under center alongside a cast of gifted skill players. We predict seven wins for the Aggies in 2024. Pick: Under
11. Missouri: 9.5
The heat is on Eli Drinkwitz to maintain the progress he's made, coming off an 11-win season that included a victory over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Missouri returns key offensive personnel at quarterback and receiver, but did the Tigers add enough on defense through the transfer portal to recoup their losses there? We see nine wins on this schedule. Pick: Under
10. Ole Miss: 9.5
An expanded playoff and this current roster could signal a playoff berth for the Rebels. The loss of back Quinshon Judkins stings, but the Portal King responded by adding Henry Parrish and Logan Diggs at the position, and brought in star defenders like Walter Nolen on the line and Princely Umanmielen on the line. We count nine wins for Ole Miss here. Pick: Under
9. Penn State: 9.5
Five-star quarterback Drew Allar is yet to live up to that billing and the offense as a whole didn't jump off the screen this spring, but the Nittany Lions should maintain its elite defensive production and return their two star backs to make a run at an expanded playoff. Pick: Over
8. Tennessee: 9.5
Edge rusher James Pearce and quarterback Nico Iamaleava are contenders for two of the SEC's best overall players,and the latter has elite options at the wide receiver position, but the Volunteers secondary is still a work in progress after losing key production. We count nine wins for UT and a 10th if it can win at the Sooners. Pick: Under
7. LSU: 9.5
We project nine wins for LSU this season, but there could be a 10th at home against Alabama, a game in which the Tigers are a very-early 2.5 point favorite on the current odds. The defense was a disaster, but Blake Baker is in from Missouri to batten down the hatches while Garrett Nussmeier finds a rhythm with some talented receivers. Pick: Under
6. Michigan: 9.5
The defending national champions are one of college football's biggest question marks after an exodus of player and coaching continuity. Sherrone Moore looks like an able replacement for Jim Harbaugh, well-liked inside the program, and he won key games as interim coach a year ago. But this looks like a re-positioning (let's not quite call it a rebuild) year for the Wolverines. Pick: Under
5. Alabama 9.5
Kalen DeBoer is a proven winner wherever he's been, but Alabama and the SEC is another multiverse compared to his previous stops. There were expected transfer losses, but quarterback Jalen Milroe stayed on, tackle Kadyn Proctor is back, and there are strong building blocks defensively. It's a harder schedule, but a strong front line and ground game should help steady the ship during this transition period. Pick: Over
4. Texas: 10.5
The Longhorns look ideally placed to make the transition to the SEC fairly easily. Last year's win at Alabama was a statement to the conference that it belonged with its best, and Texas went on to win the Big 12 title and make its first College Football Playoff. Returning talent includes quarterback Quinn Ewers, in tandem with a strong rotation at wide receiver. Pick: Over
3. Oregon: 10.5
Anything less than a College Football Playoff berth with this roster and 12 available spots in the postseason would be a massive failure. Oregon has built a physical defensive rotation, is strong on both lines, and scored key transfers in quarterback Dillon Gabriel, his heir apparent in Dante Moore, and former five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart. We count 10 wins on this schedule. Pick: Under
2. Ohio State: 10.5
At or right near the top of most sports books' national title odds, the Buckeyes made hay in the transfer portal: two-time SEC rushing champ Quinshon Judkins, veteran quarterback Will Howard, ex-Alabama center Seth McLaughlin, and former Bama safety Caleb Downs are in. That's alongside key returning defensive talent, leading rusher TreVeyon Henderson, and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. Games at Oregon and Penn State are ones to watch. Pick: Over
1. Georgia: 10.5
Despite some turnover on defense, there are five returning seniors on that side of the ball, while Carson Beck returns after an uber-productive outing last season, this time alongside transfers like tailback Trevor Etienne and wide receivers Colbie Young and London Humphreys. But this is a brutal schedule, opening against Clemson and going to Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss. We predict 10 wins against that slate, but it won't stop Georgia from being the title favorite wire-to-wire. Pick: Under
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams