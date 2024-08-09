College football teams that can crack AP top 25 rankings this preseason
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the AP top 25 preseason college football rankings, the first poll of the year that has been a regular for fans ever since 1950. And while it's likely the usual blue-blood programs will dominate, there's more room for teams to make the expanded playoff.
That ramps up the competition for one of those precious top-dozen spots for when the Selection Committee creates its official rankings. What schools have the best chance to break their glass ceiling and earn votes in the AP top 25 poll this preseason?
Predicting college football teams that can crack the AP Top 25 rankings
10. Liberty
The return of quarterback Kaidon Salter alone puts the Flames in the driver's seat for the Group of Five's spot in the expanded College Football Playoff. Salter scored 43 all-purpose touchdowns a year ago and had a better rushing output than many running backs, amassing 1,064 yards.
9. West Virginia
The departure of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 and a very promising late-season surge pulled head coach Neal Brown off the hot seat, won the Mountaineers nine games, and puts the 2024 team in the conversation for a more wide-open league title race. Garrett Greene is back under center to steer an offense that posted more than 400 yards a year ago.
8. Boise State
Malachi Nelson comes on board via the portal from USC as a potential game-changer at quarterback, and he'll get plenty of help from Ashton Jeanty, the Mountain West's best returning rusher, and arguably one of the best in the nation. He's one of an expected 18 returning starters for Spencer Danielson, who gets his first full year as head coach after helping lead the Broncos to an MWC title as interim last season.
7. Louisville
Expect the Cardinals' offense to look more like head coach Jeff Brohm wants it to in Year 2 after bringing on veteran quarterback Tyler Shough. He has capable targets at receiver and tight end, and while Louisville returns a solid cornerback group, it needs more depth in the front seven looking ahead to a more competitive ACC title picture.
6. NC State
The return of KC Concepcion is a big boost for the Wolfpack's offense, but so too is the addition of veteran quarterback Grayson McCall, a major acquisition for Robert Anae's offense. Wide receiver Noah Rogers and tailback Jordan Waters are key gains, too, and while NC State's defense loses Payton Wilson, it retains enough of a talented secondary unit.
5. Memphis
This could be the moment that Memphis takes a big leap forward in the AAC and makes a play as the Group of Five's CFP bid. Head coach Ryan Silverfield won 10 games and the Liberty Bowl a year ago, and returns quarterback Seth Henigan and receivers Roc Taylor and DeMeer Blankumsee, a trio that can put on points while a transfer-rich defense imposes its will on opponents.
4. Virginia Tech
Coming into his third year as head coach, Brent Pry has the best of both worlds, boasting both depth and continuity, with an expected 22 starters coming back, including the entire offense. That includes Kyron Drones, a potential breakout star at quarterback who helped lead an offensive revival late last season.
3. Kentucky
Mark Stoops returns important veteran experience on both lines of scrimmage, key to helping build around incoming quarterback Brock Vandagriff, high on potential but low on experience, and aided by receivers like Dane Key and Barion Brown, who can spread out opposing defenses.
2. USC
Miller Moss made a great first impression as Caleb Williams' successor by throwing 6 touchdowns in the bowl game. But the real question remains if USC can play physical football at the lines heading into the Big Ten. Two years of awful defense could turn a corner after the addition of coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who coached UCLA's 10th ranked unit to acclaim last season.
1. Miami
Few college football teams did as much important work in the transfer portal as the Hurricanes, who added dynamic quarterback Cameron Ward, veteran tailback Damien Martinez, and wide receiver Sam Brown, among key defensive acquisitions. But that firepower taking The U anywhere special depends on how well Mario Cristobal can repair the secondary.
