College Football Teams Finally In Position to Make Their First Playoff in 2026

A total of 27 schools have qualified for the College Football Playoff since the advent of the national championship field more than a decade ago, a number that should only increase now that the format has expanded from four to 12 teams.

That was true last season, when six of the dozen programs that made the field – Miami, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tulane, Texas Tech, and James Madison – were first-timers, and while we may not see that many in 2026, there are a few schools that could get it done.

Virginia Tech

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Virginia Tech in 2025: 3–9 (2–6 ACC)

James Franklin found a solid landing spot after his tenure at Penn State came to a sudden end early last season, and his new Hokies roster returns some 14 starters in addition to a promising transfer class, but they also face a challenging schedule with critical road tests and questions on both lines of scrimmage.

Houston

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Houston in 2025: 10–3 (6–3 Big 12)

Willie Fritz won six more games in his second season than his first and returns a star passer in Conner Weigman who led an offense that averaged nearly 30 points per game and bring back solid targets like Amare Thomas and scored a transfer back in Makhi Hughes, and key road dates against Texas Tech and Utah.

Florida

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Florida in 2025: 4-8 (2-6 SEC)

Despite the lousy record and getting their coach canned, the Gators still have a ton of talent that can throw elbows in SEC competition, especially at running back and wide receiver, and some young inputs on defense have new coach Jon Sumrall in position to surprise some people, but they need to sort out the quarterback position first.

BYU

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BYU in 2025: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)

Bear Bachmeier at quarterback and LJ Martin at running back are among the 11 returning starters for a Cougars team that has finished ranked the last two seasons and brings back a defense that should be one of the best units in the Big 12 and faces a winnable schedule that could pave the road back to Arlington and beyond.

Louisville

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Louisville in 2025: 9-4 (4-4 ACC)

Key pieces of another solid Cardinal offense return after spearheading a unit that averaged almost 30 points per game for a program that has won at least nine games in each of Jeff Brohm’s three years as coach and beat Miami a year ago. A game against Ole Miss in Nashville would be a perfect setting for Louisville to put itself in the early playoff conversation.

USC

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USC in 2025: 9-4 (7-2 Big Ten)

Not having a program of the Trojans’ caliber in playoff contention for the last decade-plus is a serious indictment of its leadership, and it’s past time time for Lincoln Riley to change that.

USC’s defense, long the weakness of this outfit, must get better results with former TCU coach Gary Patterson in charge of it, while Riley’s offense has Jayden Maiava back under center, and while it loses two key backs, still boasts credible skill positional experience to put this team in the mix.