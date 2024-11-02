College football Week 10 picks from ESPN's College GameDay
As the Week 10 college football schedule kicks off today, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay reveal their final picks and predictions for the biggest games across the country.
With the crew sitting in Happy Valley, most of the attention is on the marquee matchup between Ohio State and Penn State that will go a long way in sorting out the top of the Big Ten going forward.
But there are other prove-it games on the schedule today, including another Big Ten clash that finds No. 1 Oregon facing a road test against a Michigan team that will bring its A-game, and an ACC tilt with Pittsburgh and SMU on the same field hoping to take a big step forward in that conference.
What can we look forward to as some impactful Week 10 games kick off on Saturday?
Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of the analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay.
College football Week 10 picks, predictions
Pittsburgh at SMU: Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, and Lee Corso led the way predicting the Mustangs will prevail at home and hand the Panthers their first loss of the season.
Louisville at Clemson: A unanimous decision in favor of the Tigers to continue their win streak in this ACC matchup at home.
Texas Tech at Iowa State: Likewise for the Cyclones to stay undefeated and in the Big 12 title hunt with an expected win over the Red Raiders.
Wisconsin at Iowa: Nick Saban was alone taking the Badgers over the Hawkeyes, who are undergoing a change at quarterback.
Duke at Miami: Everyone on GameDay expects the Hurricanes offense to get the best of the Blue Devils defense and stay perfect in this ACC tilt.
Ole Miss at Arkansas: Saban, Herbstreit, and Corso predict the Hogs will take down the Rebels at home in a big upset that would derail Ole Miss’ playoff hopes.
Texas A&M at South Carolina: Guest picker Keegan Michael Key is taking the Gamecocks to upset the Aggies and hand them what would be their first SEC loss.
Ohio State at Penn State: Nick Saban and Pat McAfee are riding with the Nittany Lions to end that long losing streak to the Buckeyes, while Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard are sticking with his alma mater Ohio State.
Lee Corso’s Headgear Pick: Ohio State over Penn State
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
1. Oregon (61)
2. Georgia (1)
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Notre Dame
9. BYU
10. Texas A&M
T-11. Clemson/Iowa State
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Boise State
16. LSU
17. Kansas State
18. Pittsburgh
19. Ole Miss
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Colorado
24. Illinois
25. Missouri
