College football Week 12 picks from ESPN's College GameDay
As the Week 12 college football schedule kicks off today, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay reveal their final picks and predictions for the biggest games across the country.
College GameDay comes to us this weekend from Athens, the site of a bombshell confrontation between Georgia and Tennessee that will have a direct effect on the College Football Playoff race as the Bulldogs are playing for their lives to get back into the top dozen.
Clemson hits the road against Pittsburgh in a battle of ACC title hopefuls while the Big 12 brings us two key matchups as Colorado looks to stay in control of its destiny while BYU returns home in a battle against upset-minded Kansas and hoping to stay undefeated.
What can we look forward to as some major Week 12 games kick off on Saturday?
Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of the analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay.
College football Week 12 picks, predictions
Clemson at Pittsburgh: Pat McAfee took Pittsburgh to upset the Tigers at home and end that nasty two-game losing streak.
Boston College at SMU: A unanimous decision in favor of the Mustangs to stay perfect in ACC play.
Arizona State at Kansas State: McAfee took the Sun Devils to upset the Wildcats on the road in this battle of teams in a fourth-place tie in the Big 12 standings.
Utah at Colorado: Everyone on GameDay is taking the Buffaloes to win and take another step in a journey towards Big 12 title contention.
Kansas at BYU: Kirk Herbstreit took the Jayhawks to pull off the upset on the road and end the Cougars' undefeated season.
Tulane at Navy: Lee Corso joined McAfee in predicting the Midshipmen will take down the Green Wave.
LSU at Florida: Desmond Howard took the Gators to upset the Tigers in the Swamp while the others are confident LSU will hold on as the favorite.
Texas at Arkansas: McAfee is riding with the Razorbacks, who own a win at home against then-No. 4 Tennessee this season, to upset the Longhorns.
Tennessee at Georgia: Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Desmond Howard are all taking the Bulldogs to ward off playoff elimination in a statement win over the Vols.
Lee Corso’s Headgear Pick: Georgia over Tennessee
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12
