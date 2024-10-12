College football Week 7 picks from ESPN's College GameDay
As the Week 7 college football schedule kicks off today, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay reveal their final picks and predictions for the biggest games across the country.
GameDay was in Eugene to take in the huge Big Ten clash between No. 3 Oregon and No. 2 Ohio State, a marquee game that will be a major reference point for the selection committee when it meets to seed the final 12 teams in the College Football Playoff.
As will what is now an SEC rivalry in the Red River Shootout, the 120th meeting between now-No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma, in which the Longhorns are big favorites but anything can happen once the ball kicks off in the confines of the Cotton Bowl.
Penn State pays a visit to USC in a new-look Big Ten rivalry from the Coliseum, and with the Trojans in desperate need of a conference victory, while Florida heads to Rocky Top in its rivalry game against Tennessee, which is coming off a surprise loss and needs to gain ground in the SEC right away.
Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of the analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay.
College football Week 7 picks
Washington at Iowa: A unanimous decision in favor of the Hawkeyes and their strong defense at home against the Huskies, who are coming off that big win over Michigan.
Iowa State at West Virginia: Pat McAfee sided with his alma mater Mountaineers, while the other analysts sided with the Cyclones.
Arizona at BYU: Guest picker Kaitlin Olson was the only voice in favor of the Wildcats against the undefeated Cougars.
Cal at Pittsburgh: Kirk Herbstreit is taking the Golden Bears over the Panthers.
Florida at Tennessee: Everyone on GameDay is going with the Vols over the Gators.
Penn State at USC: Likewise for the Nittany Lions, who are the unanimous choice to take hand the Trojans a third Big Ten loss on the road.
Ole Miss at LSU: Desmond Howard and Herbstreit picked LSU to hold off the Rebels at home.
Kansas State at Colorado: While the Wildcats are the narrow favorites, all of GameDay sided with the Buffaloes to win this at home.
Texas vs. Oklahoma: Another unanimous decision for the Longhorns to take down the Sooners in the first-ever SEC edition of the Red River Shootout.
Ohio State at Oregon: Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit are taking the Buckeyes on the road against the Ducks, while Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee project an Oregon victory.
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
1. Texas (52)
2. Ohio State (9)
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Georgia
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Clemson
T-11. Iowa State/Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Utah
17. Boise State
T-18. Kansas State/Indiana/Oklahoma
21. Missouri
22. Pittsburgh
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. SMU
