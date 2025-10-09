David Pollack predicts winner of Indiana-Oregon in Week 7
Autzen Stadium will serve as the center of college football’s attention Saturday when No. 3 Oregon hosts No. 7 Indiana in a matchup loaded with playoff stakes. Both teams arrive unbeaten at 5–0 and ranked inside the top 10 in scoring and total offense. The Ducks boast one of the most complete rosters in the country, while the Hoosiers bring a blend of toughness and balance under head coach Curt Cignetti.
Thursday’s episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast featured analyst David Pollack and co-host Brent Rollins breaking down the matchup and giving their picks. They focused on how Oregon’s speed, crowd advantage, and defensive front could determine the outcome against Indiana’s methodical offense. The discussion centered around quarterbacks Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza, who have emerged as two of the most efficient passers in college football and potential early NFL Draft selections.
The conversation captured the magnitude of this meeting between two ascending Big Ten programs. Each team has handled pressure well to this point, but playing at Autzen Stadium adds an entirely different challenge. With ESPN’s “College GameDay” on campus and Oregon riding an 18-game home winning streak, the setting promises intensity from the opening snap.
Ducks’ Speed And Poise At Home Separate Them From Indiana
When the predictions came, Oregon earned the nod from Pollack. “So I’m going with the home team. I’m going with Oregon because of that, because I think Dante’s more and I think Oregon speed is a little bit better than Indiana’s. I think Indiana’s gonna try them. They’re gonna test them. It’s gonna be a little bit of a back and forth, but you know me, man. I love the home team. It’s hard to go against the home team unless I really feel like you can handle that adversity, handle that environment at an elite level and you’re just a notch above every position.”
That reasoning hinged on how the Ducks perform in front of their home crowd. The pass rush that frustrated Penn State a few weeks ago could again tilt the game, especially if Oregon forces Indiana into long-yardage downs.
Rollins agreed, saying the Hoosiers’ offense will be tested by third-and-long situations that expose protection and timing against an aggressive defense.
Key matchups line the field. Oregon’s young corners must contain Indiana’s wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr., who have combined for 12 touchdowns. On the other side, freshman receiver Dakorien Moore and running back Dierre Hill Jr. give Moore reliable weapons against a defense that limits big plays. For all of Indiana’s offensive balance, Oregon’s ability to stretch the field and control tempo at home gives it the upper hand.
Moore-Mendoza Duel Highlights A Playoff-Caliber Contest
Few games this season showcase quarterback talent like this one. Moore has thrown for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception, while Mendoza has matched him nearly stat for stat with 1,208 yards and 16 touchdowns. Both operate within top-five national offenses and carry the composure expected of future pros.
Indiana’s defensive discipline will test Oregon’s timing, but the Ducks’ efficiency in the red zone and their depth along the offensive line may prove decisive. Autzen Stadium has been a fortress since 2022, and the Ducks have rarely looked vulnerable in front of their home fans.
The Hoosiers’ steady rise under Cignetti ensures this will not be a one-sided affair, yet Oregon’s combination of speed, balance, and comfort in its environment makes it the safer bet.
Oregon will face Indiana at Autzen Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.