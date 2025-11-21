Eight college football teams on upset alert in Week 13
The regular season is winding down, but the upsets will likely continue across Week 13 in college football. In our weekly dive across teams in jeopardy, the usual rules apply. No favorite by less than -5 is going to be listed because a measly spread isn't a real upset. Here are eight teams that have a clear upper hand, but should be considered on upset alert in Week 13.
Oklahoma (-6.5 vs. Missouri)
Oklahoma comes off a massive win against Alabama, but Missouri has one thing Alabama doesn't-- a serious rushing attack. Oklahoma is just 2-2 this year when their opponent rushes for 100 yards. Ahmad Hardy has personally rushed for over 100 yards in seven of Missouri's ten games (he had 97 yards in another game). Oklahoma's offense will need to do some heavier lifting to hang with Missouri this week.
Tulane (-9.5 at Temple)
Tulane has been an amazingly up and down team to still be ranked in the Top 25. Five of their eight wins have come in one-score games. In Tulane's five road games this year, they have two losses and two wins that came by a total of eight points. Temple might be worth a play on the odds, if not for an outright win.
Arizona State (-7.5 at Colorado)
The Sun Devils are much like Tulane. Of their seven wins, five came by one-score margins. Their four road games this season produced a pair of losses and two wins by a total of eight points. Yes, Colorado is struggling. But in their house, an ASU team that always lets the opponent stick around might do the same thing again.
Vanderbilt (-8.5 vs. Kentucky)
Vanderbilt has been tough, but might be worn down a bit. Kentucky has won three in a row and if the Commodores are already thinking about Tennessee next week, they might slip up in this game. Bear in mind that Vanderbilt's defense has given up 34 and 38 points in the last two games it played.
Middle Tennessee (-6.5 vs. Sam Houston)
An obscure pick, yes. But the 1-9 MTSU squad is favored by nearly a touchdown. Yes, Sam Houston is 2-8, but that's two straight wins heading into this game. When the teams are a combined 3-17, the one coming in off two straight wins should get the advantage.
Oregon (-10.5 vs. USC)
It's fair to wonder how good Oregon actually is. They lost to Indiana and their marquee wins are probably 6-4 Iowa and 6-4 Minnesota. USC is on a three-game winning streak and could play its way into the College Football Playoff field with an upset in this game. Oregon might thump them, but it's hard to know if the Ducks are for real.
Duke (-6.5 at North Carolina)
Both of these teams are in tailspins, but the home team with bowl eligibility on the line might respond well. UNC hasn't given up more than 28 points in its last six games. That feels like a recipe for a grinder of a game that will at least keep the home team around and might deliver an upset.
Penn State (-7.5 vs. Nebraska)
Yes, Penn State made life difficult in Happy Valley for Indiana. And yes, Dylan Raiola is out. But Emmett Johnson has a trio of consecutive 100-yard rushing games coming in. If Nebraska can play from ahead and not put too much heat on QB TJ Lateef, they can pull this upset.
