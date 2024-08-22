Florida State vs. Georgia Tech score prediction by college football computer model
Week 0 of what should be a historic 2024 college football season gets underway from Ireland as ACC rivals Florida State and Georgia Tech square off in this season opener on Saturday.
What can we expect when things kick off? Let's check in on how the SP+ prediction model devised by ESPN projects the matchup, along with the latest betting info for the Week 0 game.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech predictions
Score prediction
The simulations are predictably siding with Florida State in the Week 0 season opener.
SP+ predicts the Seminoles will defeat the Yellow Jackets by a projected score of 39 to 20 and to win the game by a projected 19.4 points.
The model gives Florida State an 89 percent chance of outright victory.
SP+ is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring “the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”
Point spread
Florida State is an 11.5 point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 55.5 points for the game.
FanDuel lists the moneyline odds for Florida State at -465 and for Georgia Tech at +350.
Computer prediction
Other analytic tools are also picking Florida State to take down the Ramblin' Wreck.
That includes the College Football Power Index, a computer prediction model that uses data points from both teams to simulate games 20,000 times to pick winners.
The index projects that Florida State will win the game in 79.7 percent of its simulations, while Georgia Tech wins out in the remaining 20.3 percent of sims.
The computer suggests that Florida State is 13 points better than Georgia Tech.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game time, schedule
When: Sat., Aug. 24
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
