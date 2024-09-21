Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Louisville Cardinals Prediction: Who Wins, and Why?
A key ACC opener kicks off this weekend from the Commonwealth as No. 19 Louisville returns from an idle week against challenger Georgia Tech in college football’s Week 4 action on Saturday. Here’s what you should watch for in the game, with our updated prediction.
Tech sits at 3-1 on the year and with a 1-1 mark against ACC teams, knocking off Florida State in the opener but falling in a close decision on the road against Syracuse, ranking 46th nationally in passing production, 47th in rushing, and 31st in scoring offense at 36.5 points per game.
Against overmatched competition through 2 games, the Cardinals sit 3rd in the FBS by scoring 55.5 points per game, and are 9th in scoring defense, allowing just a touchdown on average, outscoring Austin Peay and Jacksonville State by a 111 to 14 count.
Those numbers will likely take a hit against the Ramblin’ Wreck, but Louisville poses a threat on the ground, ranking 9th in football by rushing for 263 yards per game on average.
What can we expect from the matchup? Here’s what you should watch out for as Louisville welcomes Georgia Tech on Saturday, with our updated prediction for the game.
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville prediction, preview
1. Battle at the line. Georgia Tech is 1 of just 8 teams in FBS to not allow a sack yet this season. That’s a critical luxury quarterback Haynes King has relied on to create and extend plays in and out of the pocket.
But he’ll be challenged by a strong Cardinal front that is 2nd nationally with 4.5 sacks per game and 5th with 19 tackles for loss so far.
2. Red zone. Tech is one of more than two-dozen teams in FBS to score on every possession inside the opponents’ 20-yard line, but it leads all those teams with 13 of those 14 scores being touchdowns.
Louisville is 96th in red zone defense nationally, but from a small sample size, allowing 2 scores, the second-fewest, on 3 tries, the third-fewest.
3. Tech can be beat. Louisville’s aggressive passing attack should find some holes in the Wreck’s defense, a unit that has allowed 389 total yards per game outside the VMI win.
That number includes allowing 515 total yards against Syracuse, with 381 of those in the air, including 4 touchdowns. GT is 1 of 9 teams in FBS yet to intercept a pass, too.
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville odds
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Louisville: -10.5 (-104)
Georgia Tech: +10.5 (-118)
Over 57.5 points: -105
Under 57.5 points: -115
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Prediction
These two offenses have the personnel to go back and forth all day, but it should come down to the Cardinals throwing the ball against Georgia Tech’s secondary.
Louisville wants to air it out early and often and let that dictate its game plan, while the Yellow Jackets have had moments where they struggle to stop efficient passers.
Tech should put up decent offensive numbers by designing quick outlets for King to fire off to receivers who can rack up yards after the catch.
And the Wreck will find holes up front to send their backs through as the Cardinals have displayed something of a relative weakness when it comes to allowing longer gains on the ground.
In the end, Louisville has a little more to work with executing its plan of spreading things out, but not without a fight.
College Football HQ picks ...
- Louisville wins 34-21
- Covers the spread
- And hits the under
More ... Georgia Tech vs. Louisville score prediction by expert model
And ... College football Week 4 picks against the spread
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 21
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN2 network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams