Greg McElroy puts Top 15 college football program on upset alert in Week 4
Week 4 brings a potential trap game for No. 13 Ole Miss. The Rebels welcome Tulane to Oxford in what could be their toughest non-conference test of the season.
On Always College Football, analyst Greg McElroy made it clear he sees danger for Lane Kiffin’s team. “Tulane is an 11.5-point dog against Ole Miss. Seems like a lot of points. I think Ole Miss will win that game, but I would not be surprised. Ole Miss has LSU next week. I wouldn’t be surprised if Tulane makes that very interesting.” His words put the spotlight firmly on the Green Wave.
Tulane is off to a 3-0 start under second-year coach Jon Sumrall. They opened with a 23-3 win over Northwestern, then beat South Alabama on the road and closed strong against Duke. The Green Wave have already collected two Power 4 wins and enter the week receiving votes in the national polls.
Tulane’s Growth Creates Real Threat To Ole Miss
Tulane’s recent run has been built on steady quarterback play and a defense that creates takeaways. Jake Retzlaff ranks third nationally in rushing yards among quarterbacks, adding six scores on the ground through three games. His dual-threat ability will test an Ole Miss defense that has already struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks this season.
The Green Wave also feature defensive back Javion White, who is tied for the national lead with three interceptions. Former Alabama receiver Shazz Preston provides another dangerous element after a breakout 95-yard performance against Duke.
With those pieces, Tulane has balance across both sides of the ball and the confidence of a program that has won 39 games over the past four seasons.
Ole Miss counters with an explosive offense but still faces uncertainty at quarterback. Austin Simmons has been battling an ankle injury, while backup Trinidad Chambliss has flashed when called upon. Running back Kewan Lacy remains a key option, especially against a Tulane defense that gave up 139 rushing yards to Duke and 190 against South Alabama. If the Rebels can lean on Lacy, they may be able to avoid a tense finish.
Ole Miss Faces A Trap With LSU Looming
The challenge for Ole Miss is focus. After edging Arkansas in a high-scoring SEC contest, the Rebels now find themselves in a classic lookahead spot with LSU on deck. McElroy pointed to that looming rivalry as a reason Tulane could keep things close in Oxford.
This game carries significance for both programs. For Ole Miss, it’s about proving they can handle a rising opponent while maintaining momentum in the top 15.
For Tulane, it’s the opportunity to validate its growth and send a message to the College Football Playoff committee. A victory would be the program’s most significant since its 2023 Cotton Bowl win over USC.
Whether Ole Miss handles business or Tulane delivers a shock, the game will help shape both teams' paths. Ole Miss will host Tulane on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.