Joel Klatt weighs in on LSU-Alabama Week 11 matchup
No. 4 Alabama hosts LSU on Saturday night with both teams coming off a bye, and FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt doesn't see an upset brewing under the Tigers' interim regime. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium on ABC.
Oddsmakers have Alabama as a 9.5-10-point favorite with a total around 49.5.
Klatt's prediction starts with LSU's recent upheaval and defensive slide. "LSU stinks, guys... They're not a good football team. That's why Brian Kelly was fired, and I don't believe they're going to go on the road and all of a sudden stun Alabama," he said this week on his picks segment, adding there's "no evidence" the Tigers will suddenly "get this together." LSU dismissed Kelly on Oct. 27 and elevated associate head coach Frank Wilson to interim.
Health is also a concern for LSU. Linebacker Whit Weeks — a centerpiece of LSU's early-season defense — has been downgraded and is doubtful with a lingering ankle issue after missing the last two games. "They have not been the same," Klatt said of LSU's defense since Weeks went down.
Alabama's current form — a seven-game winning streak — and quarterback play is also what gives Klatt the confidence to pick the Crimson Tide. "They've gotten better in areas of weakness. They continue to be great in areas of strength, namely throwing the football. Ty Simpson has been tremendous," Klatt said, pointing to LSU's need to pressure the QB. Simpson enters Week 11 with 2,184 yards, 20 touchdowns and one interception through eight games, ranking top-12 nationally in QBR.
Since a Week 1 loss at Florida State, Alabama has won seven straight behind Simpson's 67.8% completion rate and 8.4 yards per attempt, while the defense has been complimentary. LSU, meanwhile, has dropped two straight and struggled to generate consistent pressure — a poor match for against the Tide's passing game.
Joel Klatt's pick for LSU-Alabama
"I can't take the points," he said. "I've got Bama winning this game 31-20. Bama covers the 9.5 and they continue their run in the SEC."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.