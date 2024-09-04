Michigan vs. Texas picks, prediction: 2024 college football odds, lines
The most important game of the Week 2 college football season, and arguably the most impactful on the early schedule overall, finds the Texas Longhorns on the road against the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.
- Texas is now in the SEC after conference realignment, and presents a major challenge on offense with quarterback Quinn Ewers returning this fall
- Michigan played Fresno State closer than expected in the opener, but Will Johnson's pick-six sealed the win
What can we expect in the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.
Michigan vs. Texas picks, predictions
Texas odds: The computer is siding strongly with the Longhorns, who have a 73.6 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the model that simulates games 20,000 times.
Michigan odds: That leaves the Wolverines the projected winner in the remaining 26.4 percent of sims despite playing the game at home.
Point spread: Texas is the 7.5 point favorite against Michigan, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 42.5 points for the game.
Texas predictions: The index projects the Longhorns will win 10.5 games this season with a 25.3 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, second-best odds in the SEC.
Michigan predictions: Models favor the Wolverines to win 8.3 games this season with a modest 7.1 percent chance to win the Big Ten title a fourth-straight year.
Score projection? The index suggests that Texas will be 12 points better than Michigan on the same field in both teams' current composition.
Michigan vs. Texas game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (57)
- Ohio State (5)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Georgia Tech
- NC State
- Clemson
