Ohio State vs. Michigan State football picks, odds for Week 5 game
Michigan State already owns a win in Big Ten play this season and hosts No. 3 Ohio State in its conference opener and first road game in college football’s Week 5 action on Saturday.
Sparty is coming off its first loss of head coach Jonathan Smith’s debut season, dropping a 4-point decision against Boston College and sits 93rd nationally in scoring offense with 25.5 points per game behind the 54th ranked passing attack and 75th ground game in FBS.
Ohio State sailed through its non-conference schedule boasting some of college football’s most gifted skill threats, ranking 4th in scoring offense at 52.3 points per game and 4th in scoring defense, allowing under a touchdown on average while outscoring opponents 157 to 20.
What do the wiseguys expect from the matchup?
Let’s see how the oddsmakers are predicting the Ohio State vs. Michigan State game this weekend.
Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds, picks
Ohio State is a 24.5 point favorite against Michigan State, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book set the total at 49.5 points for the game.
FanDuel lists the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -3000 and for Michigan State at +1300 to win outright.
Ohio State: -24.5 (-110)
Michigan State: +24.5 (-110)
Over 49.5 points: -105
Under 49.5 points: 115
Ohio State vs. Michigan State trends
Ohio State is 1-2 against the spread this season ...
Michigan State is 1-2-1 ATS so far in 2024 ...
Ohio State is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games overall ...
Michigan State is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 home games ...
The total went over in 4 of Ohio State’s last 5 games ...
The Spartans lost their last 9 straight at home to Ohio State ...
The Buckeyes are 7-0 against the spread in their last 7 games against MSU ...
The total went under in 7 of Michigan State’s last 9 games against Ohio State ...
The total went under in 7 of OSU’s last 9 games against a Big Ten opponent ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bets favor Ohio State to take care of business in its Big Ten opener.
About 54 percent of bettors project the Buckeyes will win the game and cover the spread.
And the remaining 46 percent of wagers expect the Spartans to stay within the line or upset.
The implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Buckeyes on the road.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ohio State will defeat Michigan State by a projected score of 38 to 13, covering the spread and hitting the over.
Our early pick: Michigan State +24.5
How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State
When: Sat., Sept. 28
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: Peacock
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
