Predicting Every Sweet Sixteen Game As If It Were College Football

The Sweet Sixteen is here, and the Madness has only begun. That leaves many with the question, "What if this were football instead of basketball?"

Today, College Football HQ on SI reporter Caleb Sisk breaks down his thoughts on who would win each matchup if it were on the football field.

Texas vs. Purdue

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) dives forward over Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jordan Young (14) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While the Purdue Boilermakers will be the team that many pick to win in college basketball, that isn't the case when it comes to college football. The Texas Longhorns would be entirely too much for that Texas team, which is one of the better teams in the sport.

They will be led by Arch Manning, who is one of the better gunslingers in the country. The offensive weapons the Longhorns have are ridiculous. They have one of the better wide receiver cores, and if this were a full tournament, you'd have to imagine that the Longhorns would go quite the distance.

Prediction: Texas defeats Purdue

Iowa vs. Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) throws the ball in the second half against the Utah Utes during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This game is one that many could say would be closer than others. These two teams aren't exactly fans of each other, and they have some bad blood, so you have to imagine that this game could already have some heat on it. The popular pick for basketball seems to be the Cornhuskers over the Hawkeyes, and I will be keeping that prediction for football.

With a quarterback battle ahead of the Cornhuskers, there are a ton of question marks, but the base of the team will allow enough wiggle room for the Cornhuskers to sneak this game. I believe Nebraska wins this, but close.

Prediction: Nebraska defeats Iowa

Arkansas vs. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arkansas Razorbacks will be without some of their talent from last year, with the main player being Taylen Green, who is off to the NFL. This is something that makes things difficult, as the Arizona Wildcats will be without some of their stars, too.

Even though they will be without some stars, I do believe that the Arizona Wildcats would get the best of the Razorbacks in football. This is the popular pick for fans when it comes to basketball as well,

The Wildcats will be led by Noah Fifita this season, which is how it has been for quite some time now. He will be the star for the Wildcats, and he alone would be able to convince some that they would beat the Razorbacks.

Prediction: Arizona defeats Arkansas

Illinois vs. Houston

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) hands off the ball to running back Dean Connors (44) against the Arizona State Sun Devils | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This was the toughest game for me to predict. Both teams have great offenses, which I believe counter-punch each other, but the real decision came down to the defense. I believe that this game would be a close game, and maybe even an overtime contest.

While this contest is a split 50/50 depending on who you ask on the basketball side, I believe that the Houston Cougars would be walking away with a major win in football.

Connor Weigman and the program would be just too much for Illinois, which is still fresh off a huge season.

Prediction: Houston defeats Illinois

St. John's vs. Duke

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There is no St. John's football team, so by default the Blue Devils are victorious.

Prediction: Duke defeats St. John's

Alabama v. Michigan

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) looks on during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Alabama is one of the more intriguing teams on this list, as they had a season filled with ups and downs, but they still pose as a great team. As for the Michigan Wolverines, they pose as a team that has a lot of upside, as this is a team that has a lot of talent, but they are a bit younger.

In basketball, the majority of people would select the Wolverines, but in football, I would say that the Alabama Crimson Tide would win this game, but in a very close contest. Ryan Coleman-Williams is the player who would make the biggest difference in this game, despite Bryce Undrwood being a name to know for the Wolverines.

This one would be a bit high scoring but in the end give me the Tide.

Prediction: Alabama defeats Michigan

Michigan State vs. UConn

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These two teams are on different paths as of right now, as the Michigan State Spartans seem to be moving in the wrong direction, while the UConn Huskies are moving the right way. I do believe that this game would be closer than some think, but I still believe that the Spartans would win not only in basketball but also in football.

The Spartans have some talent to work around, and so do the Huskies. Michigan State has the chance to improve sooner rather than later, but in a game like this, I have no faith that UConn would be victorious against Michigan State.

Predictions: Michigan State defeats UConn

Tennessee vs. Iowa State

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (15) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This would be a big game for both teams, as each team brings a new flavor that some of these other teams can't bring. The main thing that distances these two teams in the world of college football is how good the offense is for Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Iowa State would be the favorite when it comes to basketball, but I believe that the Vols get it done when it comes to football. This game would showcase exactly how tricky things can get.

George MacIntyre or Faizon Brandon will be the starter for the Vols, but I am taking the Vols either way.

Prediction: Tennessee defeats Iowa State