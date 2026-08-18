Rece Davis Makes Bold SEC Championship Prediction for College Football Powerhouse

The College GameDay crew couldn't agree on who will play in Atlanta on Dec. 5. Rece Davis picked Georgia to beat Texas in the 2026 SEC Championship Game. The longtime ESPN broadcaster made the call on the College GameDay podcast, alongside Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel.

Both of his partners went elsewhere. Thamel took Texas over LSU. Wetzel picked Oklahoma over Texas. Davis stayed with the two-time defending league champion. Georgia beat Texas in the 2024 title game in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have also won all three meetings since the Longhorns joined the conference.

Rece Davis explains his Georgia over Texas pick

Davis gave his pick at the end of the podcast's first SEC preview episode.

"I'm going to go way out on a limb, something highly unusual, and I said that facetiously. Georgia and Texas. Georgia wins because that's what Georgia does. They win the SEC. Until Texas beats them, I'll need to see it to believe it. Maybe Coach Boom will change things around."

Coach Boom is Will Muschamp, the new Texas defensive coordinator. Head coach Steve Sarkisian fired Pete Kwiatkowski in January and hired Muschamp to replace him.

The Aiken, South Carolina native spent his previous seasons on Kirby Smart's Georgia staff. He also ran the Texas defense from 2008 through 2010. ESPN named the hire the biggest X-factor for the Longhorns this season.

Georgia and Texas expectations entering the 2026 season

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia opens at No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25, which was too high a ranking in my estimation. Texas sits at No. 5. Neither team received a first-place vote because Ohio State and Oregon took nearly all of them.

The Bulldogs went 12-2 last season. They beat Alabama 28-7 for a second straight SEC title. Ole Miss then knocked them out 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal. Quarterback Gunner Stockton returns after finishing seventh in Heisman Trophy voting.

Georgia's defense has controlled fall camp so far. Smart was not happy with the offense after the first scrimmage. The Athens program must also work in a new group of receivers. Its hardest road games come at Alabama on Oct. 10 and at Ole Miss on Nov. 7.

Texas went 10-3 and missed the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns closed the year with a 41-27 Citrus Bowl win over Michigan. Arch Manning returns for his second season as the starter. Texas added receiver Cam Coleman and running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown from the transfer portal.

Left tackle Trevor Goosby also came back instead of entering the NFL Draft. He was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2025. But Goosby left practice Monday with an apparent knee injury. He is scheduled for testing Tuesday morning.

During SEC Media Days, journalists picked the same title game Davis did. Georgia drew 88 votes to win the league, and Texas drew 57.