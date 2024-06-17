SEC football odds, lines for 2024's biggest games
Still the most successful conference in college football when weighing its dominance in the national championship picture the last 25 years, the SEC is about to get even stronger.
Texas and Oklahoma will join the league this year in the latest round of conference realignment, adding two of the sport's perennial winners to an already-loaded rotation of title contenders.
That comes amid another blockbuster changing of the guard, after the retirement of Nick Saban from Alabama, where he built arguably, or inarguably, the greatest dynasty in the history of the sport.
In his place as king of the SEC, and by extension college football itself, is Kirby Smart, already a two-time national champion at Georgia, and the current odds-on favorite to make it three in four years.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the updated odds for some of the most important games on the SEC football schedule in what will be a historic 2024 season.
Odds courtesy Circa Sports
SEC Football Odds, Lines for 2024's Biggest Games
Tennessee (-5) vs. NC State. An early non-conference game for the Volunteers to test their secondary against an improved Wolfpack offense led by Grayson McCall, while UT primes its own elite offensive skill players, led by quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Texas (-5) at Michigan. Quinn Ewers leads a trove of blue-chip receiver transfers against college football's defending national champions, undergoing major turnover on the field and the sideline.
Alabama (-8) at Wisconsin. An intriguing non-conference road tilt for Kalen DeBoer to re-assert SEC dominance over the Big Ten, boasting the speed edge on both sides of the ball over the Badgers.
Tennessee at Oklahoma (-2). The Sooners need all the help they can get against a tough debut SEC schedule, and this one comes at home with a chance to show off their defensive improvements against the Vols' multi-varied attack, but can OU's new line hold up against Tennessee's skilled defensive front?
Georgia (-5) at Alabama. One of the games of the year this season, hosting the national title favorite Bulldogs is a major litmus test for DeBoer in his quest to succeed Saban, and it comes as Georgia returns the bulk of its roster from a year ago.
Ole Miss at LSU (-3). These teams put up over 1,000 yards in their meeting a year ago, but the Rebels figure to have the better defense of these two after bringing on elite transfer contributors, especially up front, but LSU should have the talent to throw the ball consistently.
Texas (-8) vs. Oklahoma. The first Red River Shootout with an SEC logo on the field finds the Longhorns looking to avenge last year's loss and getting more than a touchdown here.
Georgia (-2) at Texas. Another monster SEC matchup and another huge road trip for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs with just about every unit on the field evenly matched. Elite quarterbacks, dynamic receivers, and speed all around. But can the Longhorns' pass defense improve from last season's numbers?
Oklahoma at Ole Miss (-5). Another major road test for the Sooners, against a Rebels defense that appears to have the edge in all phases against an OU offense led by a young quarterback.
Alabama at LSU (-1). Another game in which the Crimson Tide is an early underdog, this one on he road in Death Valley against a Tiger squad that remains an open question defensively, but we should have a clearer line on its improvement, or lack thereof, by this Nov. 9 matchup.
Georgia (-7) at Ole Miss. One more huge road matchup for the Bulldogs, who get a touchdown against the Rebels in a meeting between two of the SEC's best this season.
Texas (-5) at Texas A&M. The resumption of one of college football's great in-state rivalries comes late this season with the Longhorns an early, close favorite against Mike Elko and the Aggies.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams