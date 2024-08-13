Unranked college football teams in 2024 to watch
Now that the AP top 25 preseason college football rankings are officially live, we can say for sure that at least one unranked team will be in position to play for the 2024 national championship.
That's because no Group of Five team earned enough votes to be included in the top 25, despite there being at least one guaranteed spot for a school from that designation in the newly expanded playoff starting in 2024.
Just twice in the College Football Playoff era has a preseason-unranked team made the playoff, with Michigan in 2021 and TCU in 2022 being the only ones, but this year will see a third.
What currently-unranked teams have the best shot at turning heads this season?
Virginia Tech
Hokies head coach Brent Pry returns the bulk of a talented roster that includes quarterback Kyron Drones, rusher Bhayshul Tuten, some solid receivers, and a pass rush unit that was among the nation's best at getting to quarterbacks. Those could be the ingredients for a little run in a more wide open ACC title race.
Louisville
If quarterback Tyler Shough can beat the injury bug that's bothered him during his career, then the Cardinals' offense can really go places this season. An expected seven returners on defense that formed a top-25 unit a year ago are key while Louisville finds new production at wide receiver. There's a path to 10 wins despite a tough schedule.
West Virginia
The departure of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 and a very promising late-season surge pulled head coach Neal Brown off the hot seat, won the Mountaineers nine games, and puts the 2024 team in the conversation for a more wide-open league title race. Garrett Greene is back under center to steer an offense that posted more than 400 yards a year ago.
Boise State
Malachi Nelson comes on board via the portal from USC as a potential game-changer at quarterback, and he'll get plenty of help from Ashton Jeanty, the Mountain West's best returning rusher, and arguably one of the best in the nation. He's one of an expected 18 returning starters for Spencer Danielson, who gets his first full year as head coach after helping lead the Broncos to an MWC title as interim last season.
Memphis
This could be the moment that Memphis takes a big leap forward in the AAC and makes a play as the Group of Five's CFP bid. Head coach Ryan Silverfield won 10 games and the Liberty Bowl a year ago, and returns quarterback Seth Henigan and receivers Roc Taylor and DeMeer Blankumsee, a trio that can put on points while a transfer-rich defense imposes its will on opponents.
Iowa State
The core of a promising offense led by quarterback Rocco Becht and tailback Abu Sama, in tandem with a deep rotation of receivers and much of the nation's seventh-best red zone defense all return, up to nine starters on both sides of the ball for the Cyclones, who play tough road games against Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia, and Utah.
Liberty
The return of quarterback Kaidon Salter alone puts the Flames in the driver's seat for the Group of Five's spot in the expanded College Football Playoff. Salter scored 43 all-purpose touchdowns a year ago and had a better rushing output than many running backs, amassing 1,064 yards.
