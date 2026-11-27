FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer has long been a national championship expert. From winning titles at Florida and Ohio State to his seasons working the sidelines and pregame studio with FOX, Meyer has been close to more than a few recent champions. He was briefly rumored to be pursuing a return to coaching to see if he could nab another crown. But in a recent appearance on The Triple Option podcast, Meyer didn't name a single Big Ten team among a group of five national contenders who he enumerated as teams that could possibly win the national championship. Here's a rundown on Meyer's group of five.

Is Utah ranked too high? pic.twitter.com/K2UAJmkGvY — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) November 25, 2026

Georgia

The Bulldogs are the least controversial choice on Meyer's list. The current No. 1 in the lastest College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia has clinched a spot in the final SEC Championship. The 10-1 Bulldogs stumbled only once in losing to Auburn. But Georgia has otherwise been the most consistent and solid team in the nation and has earned their virtually guaranteed Playoff slot.

Texas

The Texas Longhorns might be a bit of a surprise, despite earning a No. 3 slot in the most recent CFP rankings. After starting 4-0, Texas dropped consecutive games to Oklahoma and Florida and looked to be virtually eliminated from the SEC race. Since then, Texas has bested Ole Miss, Missouri, and LSU and earned their way back into the CFP's good graces.

Notre Dame

The Irish are No. 4 in the CFP rankings and seemingly have a very clear path to a high Playoff seed. As an Independent, there's no pesky conference championship game to trouble Notre Dame. This week's game at Syracuse leaves a safe spot for an 11-1 Irish team that stumbled once, in a last-second loss at BYU. Critics would note that Miami is the only other ranked team that Notre Dame has faced, but the Irish figure to be a high Playoff seed.

Tennessee

Tennessee might have seemed like an unlikely title contender, but the Vols jumped four spots to No. 5 in the most recent CFP rankings. Tennessee took an early loss to Texas and seemed on the verge of trouble after a loss to South Carolina. But wins over Kentucky, Texas A&M, and LSU have left Tennessee with only a battle with Vanderbilt between them and a Playoff slot. UT might need a little help to get a bye, but recent history suggests that might not actually be particularly beneficial.

Alabama

After a 5-0 start, Alabama lost by a field goal to Georgia and then was dominated by Tennessee 26-10. But a 4-0 run recently, with each win by multiple possessions has seen the Tide jump up to No. 6 in the Playoff picture. Again, the lack of a first-round bye could be detrimental, but Meyer singled out Tennessee and Alabama-- and specifically not Utah-- as potential title winners.