College Football HQ

2025 Big Ten Passing Leaders After Week 1

Week 1 also offered a first snapshot of the coast-to-coast Big Ten where the quarterback depth shapes the conference.

Patrick Previty

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Week 1 also offered a first snapshot of the coast-to-coast Big Ten where the quarterback depth shapes the league race as much as defense. From marquee showcases on national TV to late-window blowouts, we’ve sorted the conference’s top passers by passing yards. It’s a small sample, but the opening ledger already hints at who can carry an offense through November.

1. Ryan Browne, Purdue — 311 yards

Browne opened Barry Odom’s tenure with a 49-yard TD on the game’s first drive and finished 18-of-26 for 311 yards and two touchdowns (plus a rushing TD) in a 31–0 shutout of Ball State. It’s exactly how a retooled Purdue wanted to look.

Ryan Browne
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

2. Jayden Maiava, USC — 295 yards

Maiava was surgical (15-of-18) with 295 yards and two TDs (before halftime) in a 73–13 romp over Missouri State. The Trojans hit chunk plays to Lake McRee and co., and the ball rarely touched the ground. Lincoln Riley emptied the bench after the break.

3. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota — 290 yards

In his debut, the redshirt freshman went 19-of-35 for 290 yards and two scores as Minnesota beat Buffalo 23–10. He pushed vertically (60-yard strike) and handled third-down pressure with poise. A solid foundation for an offense leaning on Darius Taylor’s run game.

4. Malik Washington, Maryland — 258 yards

The true freshman settled in after a slow start and ripped off three second-quarter TD passes, finishing 27-of-43 for 258 yards in a 39–7 win over FAU. He took the fourth quarter off, which says plenty. The debut earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Malik Washington
Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

5. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers — 252 yards

Kaliakmanis went 18-of-23 for 252 yards and two TDs to edge reigning MAC champ Ohio, 34–31. He distributed efficiently to Ian Strong and the tight ends, and Rutgers survived a furious third-quarter rally.

6. Bryce Underwood, Michigan — 251 yards

The five-star freshman looked composed going 21-of-31 for 251 yards and a TD in a 34–17 win over New Mexico. He made throws off play-action while Justice Haynes powered the run game.

Bryce Underwood
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

7. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska — 243 yards

Raiola completed 33-of-42 for 243 yards and two TDs, and Nebraska needed every bit of it to hold off Cincinnati 20–17. The Huskers closed it out with a red-zone interception in the final 0:34. It was efficient, turnover-free football on a neutral stage.

8. Demond Williams Jr., Washington — 226 yards

Williams was 18-of-24 for 226 yards and a score in a 38–21 win over Colorado State. With Jonah Coleman chewing up yards on the ground, Williams hit Denzel Boston for the back-breaking TD.

9. Luke Altmyer, Illinois — 217 yards

Altmyer posted a near-perfect night (17-of-21, 217 yards, 3 TDs) as Illinois thumped Western Illinois 52–3. The Illini also got a special-teams jolt from Hank Beatty, but Altmyer’s timing throws made it academic early.

10. Drew Allar, Penn State — 217 yards

Allar was ruthlessly efficient (22-of-26, 217, TD) as No. 2 Penn State pulled away from Nevada 46–11. With the backs handling the goal-line work, Allar kept the chains moving and distributed to Kyron Hudson.

Drew Allar
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Patrick Previty
PATRICK PREVITY

In addition to writing for On SI, Patrick is also a site expert for Canes Warning and has previously written for outlets such as Betsided, Orlando Magic Daily and Southbound and Down. He serves as a sideline reporter for ESPN+, covering UCF athletics and the Big 12 Conference. In 2024, he hosted a live, on-site UCF football pregame show that aired on ESPN+. Patrick has interviewed numerous figures in the college sports world, ranging from players to UCF’s athletic director. Recently, he traveled to Mobile, Ala., to cover the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he spoke with multiple NFL Draft prospects. Patrick also hosts coverage of the Orlando Magic for Digest Media on YouTube and has become one of the leading voices on the team in the region. Patrick also helps run the social media department for The Voice of College Football Network, focusing on breaking news and digital storytelling. Patrick previously spent time at CNN in the sports department, where he assisted with CNN’s World Sport show and Bleacher Report updates for morning programming. Hailing from the Tampa Bay Area, Patrick is a lifelong fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando Magic and UCF Knights.

Home/Rankings