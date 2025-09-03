2025 Big Ten Passing Leaders After Week 1
Week 1 also offered a first snapshot of the coast-to-coast Big Ten where the quarterback depth shapes the league race as much as defense. From marquee showcases on national TV to late-window blowouts, we’ve sorted the conference’s top passers by passing yards. It’s a small sample, but the opening ledger already hints at who can carry an offense through November.
1. Ryan Browne, Purdue — 311 yards
Browne opened Barry Odom’s tenure with a 49-yard TD on the game’s first drive and finished 18-of-26 for 311 yards and two touchdowns (plus a rushing TD) in a 31–0 shutout of Ball State. It’s exactly how a retooled Purdue wanted to look.
2. Jayden Maiava, USC — 295 yards
Maiava was surgical (15-of-18) with 295 yards and two TDs (before halftime) in a 73–13 romp over Missouri State. The Trojans hit chunk plays to Lake McRee and co., and the ball rarely touched the ground. Lincoln Riley emptied the bench after the break.
3. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota — 290 yards
In his debut, the redshirt freshman went 19-of-35 for 290 yards and two scores as Minnesota beat Buffalo 23–10. He pushed vertically (60-yard strike) and handled third-down pressure with poise. A solid foundation for an offense leaning on Darius Taylor’s run game.
4. Malik Washington, Maryland — 258 yards
The true freshman settled in after a slow start and ripped off three second-quarter TD passes, finishing 27-of-43 for 258 yards in a 39–7 win over FAU. He took the fourth quarter off, which says plenty. The debut earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
5. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers — 252 yards
Kaliakmanis went 18-of-23 for 252 yards and two TDs to edge reigning MAC champ Ohio, 34–31. He distributed efficiently to Ian Strong and the tight ends, and Rutgers survived a furious third-quarter rally.
6. Bryce Underwood, Michigan — 251 yards
The five-star freshman looked composed going 21-of-31 for 251 yards and a TD in a 34–17 win over New Mexico. He made throws off play-action while Justice Haynes powered the run game.
7. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska — 243 yards
Raiola completed 33-of-42 for 243 yards and two TDs, and Nebraska needed every bit of it to hold off Cincinnati 20–17. The Huskers closed it out with a red-zone interception in the final 0:34. It was efficient, turnover-free football on a neutral stage.
8. Demond Williams Jr., Washington — 226 yards
Williams was 18-of-24 for 226 yards and a score in a 38–21 win over Colorado State. With Jonah Coleman chewing up yards on the ground, Williams hit Denzel Boston for the back-breaking TD.
9. Luke Altmyer, Illinois — 217 yards
Altmyer posted a near-perfect night (17-of-21, 217 yards, 3 TDs) as Illinois thumped Western Illinois 52–3. The Illini also got a special-teams jolt from Hank Beatty, but Altmyer’s timing throws made it academic early.
10. Drew Allar, Penn State — 217 yards
Allar was ruthlessly efficient (22-of-26, 217, TD) as No. 2 Penn State pulled away from Nevada 46–11. With the backs handling the goal-line work, Allar kept the chains moving and distributed to Kyron Hudson.