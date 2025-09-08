Biggest Week 2 risers and fallers in updated SEC Power Rankings
Week 2 of the SEC slate included one conference game, one top 25 battle, one shocking upset, and a handful of sleepy pre-conference beatdowns. Here's a rundown on where the 16 squads of the SEC stand after Week 2.
16. Kentucky (1-1)
Kentucky didn't play especially badly, but failed to capitalize on a chance at a much-needed SEC win. There's not many potential ones left on UK's schedule, particularly for a team that's sitting at 15th in the SEC in total yardage and 14th in scoring offense.
15. Florida (1-1)
How big was that upset? In the grand scheme of things, it probably matters less for production than for momentum. ESPN's FPI sees Florida failing to reach six wins, which seems plausible with a brutal schedule. Florida has allowed 18 tackles for loss in two weeks, the most in the SEC.
14. Arkansas (2-0)
One of many "verdict is out" teams, based on subpar competition. The next three weeks (at Ole Miss, at Memphis, and home against Notre Dame) will define the arc of the Razorbacks' season.
13. Mississippi State (2-0)
That was an impressive victory over Arizona State. An easy 4-0 start should give State a punchers' chance at bowl eligibility. It still might take another big upset or two with the cowbells going crazy.
12. Vanderbilt (2-0)
They are who we thought they were. The FPI ratings give the 'Dores an 85% chance at bowl eligibility. A win this week at South Carolina probably jumps Vandy into the AP top 25 and might raise the ceiling even higher.
11. Missouri (2-0)
The Tigers didn't get off to a great start, but straightened things out against Kansas via 595 total yards. The Tigers have a 26% chance at the CFP per the FPI rankings. Mizzou drew the weakest schedule in the SEC (no LSU, no Texas, no Georgia) and seem likely to ride it to an easy eight or even nine wins.
10. Auburn (2-0)
Auburn held Ball State to 68 total yards and Jackson Arnold's passing game seemed considerably sharper than Week 1. The Tigers have a 33% shot at the Playoff, which is well ahead of teams like South Carolina and LSU in statistical terms.
9. Alabama (1-1)
A massive Week 2 beatdown suggests a return to form. But it'll take a performance in the game with Georgia to win back the Week 1 skeptics. CFP says the Tide are basically a Playoff coin toss (48.6%). The mojo doesn't correspond with the ranking at the moment.
8. Texas A&M (2-0)
A&M has won comfortably twice, but hasn't played good competition or looked particularly sharp. A&M is tied for last in the SEC in scoring defense and is 14th in defensive yardage allowed. For two games with Utah State and Texas-San Antonio, that's a little concerning.
7. Ole Miss (2-0)
The Rebels took care of business on the road in their first conference game, besting Kentucky by a score. The bad news is that Austin Simmons has now thrown four interceptions already. The entire rest of the SEC combined has thrown 11 interceptions, but Simmons has more picks than TD passes (three).
6. South Carolina (2-0)
Week 2 didn't prove much, but South Carolina looks tough defensively. In five red zone trips so far, opposing offenses have scored one touchdown. With Vandy, at Mizzou, and Kentucky for the nexgt three games, Carolina has a reasonable chance to be 5-0 heading into LSU on October 11th. That 19.8% CFP chance from ESPN's FPI feels too low at this point.
5. Tennessee (2-0)
The Vols got an easy win and showed off their offense. Defense will be the question here and Georgia should provide a fairly definitive answer on Saturday. Tennessee (53%) remains the favorite for the fourth SEC team into the Playoff, but again, Saturday should give significant clarity there.
4. Oklahoma (2-0)
The Sooners made a massive statement in Week 2. FPI gives them just a 19% shot at the Playoff, but few defenses will have an answer for John Mateer. In two weeks, Mateer leads the SEC in passing yards (663) and is tied for second in the league with three rushing TDs.
3. Texas (1-1)
The Longhorns might be overshadowed, but despite opening with the now No.1 team on the road, Texas has allowed 238 yards and 10.5 points per game. Two easy non-conference games won't provide much context for SEC play, but should give Texas a shot to hit October much shaper than they were in Week 1.
2. Georgia (2-0)
It's a week that should give some real meaning for Georgia. Will they roll the same over Tennessee as they did over Marshall and Austin Peay? If so, they could be No. 1 next week. If not, the Vols might be the Week 3 team on the rise.
1. LSU (2-0)
It was a taking care of business game. LSU has allowed 207.5 yards and 8.5 points per game. The Florida/LSU game has been won by the underdog in four of the last five years. Maybe that's why FPI doesn't believe in the Tigers (26.5% CFP chance).