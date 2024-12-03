How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings show today
Coming off another big weekend full of upsets across Rivalry Week and moving into Championship Weekend, it’s time for the College Football Playoff selection committee to reveal its fifth top 25 rankings.
As we head into our first taste of postseason action, the committee still has plenty of important decisions to make around not only who should be included, but what team gets seeded where.
Ohio State lost a stunner to Michigan while Miami was upset on the road by Syracuse, throwing a wrench into the Big Ten and ACC title games, respectively, leaving the committee with some important decisions that will affect what the playoff looks like.
Where does that leave things as we move into the next rankings selection process and as we draw closer to Selection Sunday?
Here’s your guide for how to watch the latest College Football Playoff rankings shows, along with what you need to know about the selection process.
How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings show today
- When: Tues., Dec. 3
- Time: 7 p.m. Eastern
- Where: ESPN network
What to expect? Our prediction for the College Football Playoff rankings, bracket
ESPN will present a run-down of what the College Football Playoff rankings looked like a week ago and make some predictions for how the poll and bracket will change after Rivalry Week.
Then, the network will present the official rankings directly from the committee room followed by the latest projection for what the bracket looks like, complete with first-round byes and the on-campus first-round games.
ESPN analysts will debate what the committee got right and wrong, and how things could change again after Championship Weekend, as conferences play their respective title games.
Major questions around the rankings this week will include the placement of now two-loss Ohio State after its surprising loss against Michigan, and where former ACC title hopeful Miami will land.
There is also a sudden, major debate around SEC hopefuls like Alabama and South Carolina, as their respective resumes are compared -- including the Crimson Tide's close head-to-head win over the Gamecocks this year -- and if either would earn a place in the final dozen after the Miami loss.
Boise State and UNLV will play each other in the Mountain West Championship Game, and analysts foresee the winner of that matchup effectively clinching a place in the College Football Playoff.
When the College Football Playoff rankings come out
All times Eastern
Tues., Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.: The first College Football Playoff rankings
Tues., Nov. 12 at 8:30 p.m.: The second College Football Playoff rankings
Tues., Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.: The third College Football Playoff rankings
Tues., Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.: The fourth College Football Playoff rankings
Tues., Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
Selection Day: Sun., Dec. 8 at 12 p.m.
How does the College Football Playoff work?
The new 12-team College Football Playoff will feature the top-four conference champions, all of which will receive automatic bids as the Nos. 1-4 seeds.
Those top four teams will receive a first-round bye and automatically advance to the quarterfinals.
The other eight ranked teams will compete for positions among the Nos. 5-12 seeds in the bracket and will play their games on the home field of the higher-ranked team.
The committee selects the 12 best teams in the country using a process that aims to distinguish teams from each other by considering the following:
- Strength of schedule
- Head-to-head competition
- Outcomes vs. common opponents
- Conference championships
- Other relevant factors, like availability of player, coach
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams