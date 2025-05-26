We asked Grok to rank college football's 10 best teams in 2025
College football teams are in preparation mode for fall camp in anticipation of the 2025 season, making it a good time to get caught up on the early preseason power rankings and who can genuinely contend for the national championship come playoff time.
To that end, we turned to Grok to get an early preview of who has the best chance to go all the way.
Grok noted that its rankings “reflect a blend of returning production, recruiting/transfers, and coaching stability, with an eye on early betting odds and 2024 CFP performance,” and added that “the Big Ten and SEC dominate due to their depth and resources.”
College Football HQ asked Grok simply: “What are the 10 most talented college football teams, represented by their likelihood to compete for the national championship, entering the 2025 season?”
Here’s what they said. And what we say...
10. BYU
What Grok said: “Jake Retzlaff’s dual-threat ability and offensive continuity make BYU a Big 12 contender, though defensive leadership losses require reloading. Transfers like Carsen Ryan and a favorable schedule support a playoff push.”
College Football HQ says: The most productive defense in the Big 12 both in scoring and total production will look different, but could improve given the quality of its incoming transfer class, while Retzlaff returns alongside an experienced offensive rotation that includes receiver Chase Roberts.
--
9. Alabama
What Grok said: “Kalen DeBoer’s second year brings a quarterback battle (likely Ty Simpson) and a talented roster with Ryan Williams shining. Defensive stability and SEC pedigree keep them in the top tier despite 2024’s 9-4 stumble.”
College Football HQ says: Sure, he’s working in the shadow of college football’s most accomplished coach, ever, but the heat is still on DeBoer to not turn out another nine-win season. That front seven defense should be the Tide’s strength while they solve the quarterback puzzle and learn how to move the ball consistently.
--
8. Oregon
What Grok said: “After a 13-0 2024, Dante Moore takes over at quarterback with transfers like Makhi Hughes boosting the offense. A tougher Big Ten schedule tests Dan Lanning’s physical squad.”
College Football HQ says: Dillon Gabriel is out of the picture at quarterback, but Dante Moore brings five-star pedigree to the position, and he should work behind a very solid offensive line after signing two key blockers in the portal, including left tackle Isaiah World to man the blind side.
--
7. Notre Dame
What Grok said: “CJ Carr steps in at quarterback with explosive playmakers like Jeremiyah Love, but replacing Riley Leonard and defensive stars poses challenges. A favorable schedule supports another CFP run.”
College Football HQ says: Love and Jadarian Price will have to hold down this offense while Riley Leonard’s successor proves himself, but in the meantime, the Irish should once again play some of the nation’s premier pass defense in a skilled secondary.
--
6. LSU
What Grok said: “Garrett Nussmeier leads a dynamic offense with top transfers like Nic Anderson and Barion Brown, making LSU a playoff contender. Brian Kelly’s transfer-heavy approach aims to overcome a tough SEC schedule.”
College Football HQ says: The return of Nussmeier and several key skill threats bodes well for the offense, but the jury is still out on whether this LSU defense improves. Crucially, it does get Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks back behind the line.
--
5. Ohio State
What Grok said: “Losing key players and both coordinators hurts, but stars like Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs, plus a top recruiting class, keep Ohio State elite. They’ll need a new quarterback to maintain their Big Ten prowess.”
College Football HQ says: That’s quite a lot of turnover for the national champions, putting head coach Ryan Day under enormous pressure to prove he can coach what he has back to a playoff run and not risk what could be a marked regression this season.
--
4. Georgia
What Grok said: “Despite a 2024 dip, Kirby Smart’s recruiting and transfers like Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch fuel a rebound. A tough SEC schedule tests their reloaded defense and Gunner Stockton’s new role at quarterback.”
College Football HQ says: We have the Bulldogs at No. 2 in our SEC football power rankings heading into the summer, based on Smart’s prodigious consistency recruiting on the defensive side of the ball, but there are concerns around whether Stockton can help improve the offense’s fortunes, given how the unit regressed under Beck’s leadership a year ago.
--
3. Texas
What Grok said: “The Arch Manning era begins with a talented roster, but replacing four starting offensive linemen and key skill players could challenge their SEC dominance. Ryan Wingo and a strong defensive front led by Anthony Hill Jr. keep them in the title hunt.”
College Football HQ says: It's officially Arch Madness in Austin as the latest branch of this quarterback tree finally gets its time in the sun, and while he needs to get solid protection to realize his potential, he should have some elite targets and a strong defense to lean on.
--
2. Clemson
What Grok said: “Cade Klubnik’s growth (36 TDs in 2024) and a stout defense under new coordinator Tom Allen position Clemson as ACC favorites. Their transfer additions, like edge rushers Jeremiah Alexander and Will Heldt, add depth, though running back remains a concern.”
College Football HQ says: We’ll see how Klubnik responds to his career year without a proven rushing option to balance this offense out, but the Tigers are big favorites in the ACC thanks mostly to a stalwart defensive rotation that should once again be among college football’s most consistently aggressive up around the line.
--
1. Penn State
What Grok said: “Drew Allar and a veteran offense with running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen return, but the team must overcome James Franklin’s history of struggling against elite opponents. A strong transfer class, including receivers Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross, bolsters their CFP aspirations.”
College Football HQ says: Franklin’s reputation against stronger opponents improved after Penn State’s playoff run, but turning things around against Ohio State is imperative, a task that got more interesting after he poached defensive coordinator Jim Knowles away from the Buckeyes coming off their title run.
--