College football rankings: BCS reveals top 25 poll for Week 10
There wasn’t much change at the top of the AP top 25 college football rankings as we move into Week 10 action, but there was a modest shift among the best teams in the latest iteration of the BCS poll heading into November football.
And while the BCS system hasn’t been used for the official rankings in more than a decade, thanks to the folks at BCSKnowHow.com, we can still get a preview of how that poll would look.
How do the BCS top 25 rankings compare with the AP poll? Hint: there’s a lot of SEC and Big Ten at the top.
BCS top 25 college football rankings for Week 10
25. Missouri (AP No. 25). Despite losing 34-0 at Alabama, the Tigers are still clinging to a spot in the rankings with 2 losses.
24. Colorado (AP No. 23). For the first time since 2016, the Buffs are at 6 wins.
23. Illinois (AP No. 24). A second road loss in Big Ten play for the Illini.
22. Washington State (AP No. 22). John Mateer led 2 late scoring drives at San Diego State that moved the Cougars to 7-1 on the year.
21. Army (AP No. 21). Idle last weekend, the Black Knights are perfect through 7 games and atop the AAC standings.
20. SMU (AP No. 20). The Mustangs moved to 7-1 despite 6 turnovers at Duke and now head into a big home date against undefeated Pittsburgh.
19. Ole Miss (AP No. 19). The Rebels moved to 2-2 in SEC play after getting past Oklahoma and head to Arkansas this week.
18. Boise State (AP No. 15). Ashton Jeanty went over 100 yards in a signature win at UNLV, further cementing the Broncos’ place as a G5 playoff hopeful.
17. LSU (AP No. 16). Garrett Nussmeier’s second-half interceptions doomed the Tigers to a second loss at Texas A&M.
16. Pittsburgh (AP No. 18). The BCS rankings like undefeated Pitt better than AP top 25 voters.
15. Kansas State (AP No. 17). Avery Johnson led the Wildcats to a 2-point win over rival Kansas looking ahead to a winnable schedule.
14. Alabama (AP No. 14). After a slow start, the Tide pounced on Mizzou and improved to 3-2 in SEC play.
13. Indiana (AP No. 13). An impressive win over Washington keeps the Hoosiers perfect on their historic run, and now quarterback Kurtis Rourke could return this week from his injury.
12. Clemson (AP No. 11). Off last weekend, the Tigers are on a 6-game win streak and atop the ACC standings.
11. Texas A&M (AP No. 10). Marcel Reed came off the bench and ran for 3 touchdowns to come back and beat LSU to stay undefeated in SEC play.
10. Iowa State (AP No. 11). Sitting at 7-0 for the first time since 1938, the Cyclones are second in the Big 12 and a favorite to play in Arlington.
9. Notre Dame (AP No. 8). Forcing 6 turnovers helped the Irish pound undefeated Navy and earn some points with the selection committee.
8. BYU (AP No. 9). Still perfect through 8 games and in the driver’s seat in the Big 12 title hunt after taking it to UCF on the road.
7. Tennessee (AP No. 7). Big Orange returns this week off its win over Alabama with a date against Georgia in 3 weeks.
6. Texas (AP No. 6). Vandy scored late, but the Longhorns recovered the onside kick to avoid the upset and move to 7-1.
5. Miami (AP No. 5). Cam Ward kept the Hurricanes perfect in a big win over the Seminoles.
4. Ohio State (AP No. 4). They needed some late-game heroics to get past a Nebraska team that got destroyed by Indiana, and now the Buckeyes head into a tough test at Penn State.
3. Georgia (AP No. 2). The Bulldogs return from their idle week with a date against rival Florida and face two big tests after that, at Ole Miss and against Tennessee.
2. Penn State (AP No. 3). There are concerns around quarterback Drew Allar, who exited Saturday’s win at Wisconsin with an injury, as the perfect Nittany Lions host Ohio State.
1. Oregon (AP No. 1). Coming off a big win against Illinois, the Ducks take their No. 1 ranking on the road against Michigan.
More top 25 rankings
Week 10 Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
ESPN's top 25 rankings for Week 10
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams